12/14/2021 at 08:00 CET

The glory is fleeting, as after Max Verstappen touched the sky on Sunday in Abu Dhabi and is still in full celebration of his success, all eyes are already on the 2022 season. There are barely three months until the new exercise begins and so many changes are foreseen that it is very difficult today to know what will happen in 90 days when the curtain rises again on the Shakir circuit, the first of a season in which there will be 23 grand prizes.

While Red Bull, Max and Checo Pérez, that overnight became an idol within the team, they celebrated the title in style, in Mercedes they have taken the defeat badly. They lodged two complaints with the FIA ​​stewards after the race, one because Verstappen I had advanced to Hamilton briefly with the safety car on the track and the second because the race was restarted without all the cars having split up.

They were both brought down after long deliberations. The first was simpler. The protest was withdrawn because Hamilton was threatened with penalties for driving too slowly, although it was officially said that the overtaking was fleeting and had no influence. The second, after five long hours of going back and forth to the offices. In this regard, a note, Toto wolff had already shown his intentions when the team was accompanied all weekend by a prestigious lawyer in sports law. The regulations say that the competition director has the power to decide for himself at all times what to do.

Toto Wolff and Mercedes they wanted the race to end with the cars behind safety. I am totally against it. This very exciting championship had to end up competing on the track and it did, with a final stroke of luck from Max Verstappen that helped him dethrone Lewis Hamilton. Mercedes, after presenting her appeal decision, has until Thursday to file her appeal. The logical thing is that they do not do it, but we will see what happens.

The changes of 2022

The technical changes can already be seen in the Barcelona and Bahrain test, prior to the start of the World Cup. An era begins based on a new regulation that seeks to promote spectacle, equality and competitiveness on the track. What stands out the most about the car, which we could already see on a scale model at Silverstone, are its wings, both front and rear and a super thin and very low nose, without connecting pillars with the wing. It will weigh a minimum of 790 kilos with pilot and without fuel, 38 more than the current one.The tunnel air diffuser will allow you to approach the preceding car to overtake, replacing the current concept of DRS. The objective is to create an opportunity for the drivers to get closer to the car that precedes it and we can see more races wheel against wheel. The combined effect of the new aerodynamic rules, including new 18-inch tires, and financial rulesIn the form of a cost cap, it has to create the conditions for a more balanced championship and equalize the potential between the cars.

Sainz, Alonso and Raikkonen

Carlos Sainz has completed his first season at Ferrari achieving his fourth podium in Abu Dhabi, confirming the success of his signing and finishing fifth in the Drivers’ World Championship, that is, the best of the rest. The performance of the Madrilenian was crucial for the Scuderia to reach third place in the constructors’ championship. He is consistent, dependable, and with a character that helps him improve himself every day. If you are given a good car, you will have to follow it very closely in the near future.

Fernando Alonso, for his part, he has passed with good marks his re-entry into Formula 1 after two years of absence. It took him a few races to get up to speed with the competition, but when he did, he did brilliant things, such as the imposing podium in Qatar. He has scored in 14 of the 22 grands prix, finishing tenth in the championship ahead of Esteban Ocon and always showing that with a competitive car you have to count on him.

And finally, I would not like to end these lines without a memory of Kimi raikkonen. The Finn is retiring after 19 seasons and 353 grands prix, adorning his record with the title he won in 2007 with Ferrari. We will miss him for his character, way of being and personality. It also goes away Antonio Giovinazzi, being the chinese Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) and the Thai Alex Albon (Williams), the news. The main changes the pass of George russell to Mercedes and that of Valtteri Bottas to Alfa Romeo.