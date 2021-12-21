Currently, from the moment you do a blood test until you get the results, it usually takes at least a day, because you have to take the test to the laboratory. With Matternet, the process is reduced to 15-20 minutes.

We have seen many services from delivery with drones, but Matternet is one of the most intelligent and well organized because it does not propose a simple delivery, but is a real network made up of drone stations that collect packages and exchange batteries automatically.

Matternet It is made up of three key elements: the Matternet station, the M2 drone and a cloud platform.

It is not a prototype. It is already operating in a clinic in Switzerland, and in Abu Dhabi they are building the station network and cloud platform to operate throughout the city. You can see how it works in this video:

In the presentation they give us as an example a blood sample from a hospital, but it also serves for small business packages, end customers, mail, and many other options.

The user identifies himself with his face or fingerprint, and scans a code that is on the box containing the package, so that the cloud platform identifies him.

This code contains the destination of the shipment.

Then go to Matternet station (It can be any of all those that are distributed by the city), and introduce the package.

This station contains an M2 drone who picks up the package and takes it to its destination. As we see in the video, the station has a closed dome to protect the drone from rain and wind, and it opens when it takes off. The whole process is automatic.

This station has the capacity to store 7 packs and 7 rechargeable batteries, as well as a drone.

The drones change their batteries to take off instantly if necessary, without the need to recharge, and the customer does not have to pick up the package when it arrives, because it can be stored there.

The drone M2, certified for flight over the city by the Swiss authorities, you can load up to 2 kilos or 4 liters of volume, for 20 Kilometers.

In the case of blood tests, he delivers them to the laboratory, on the other side of the city, in just a few minutes, to carry out the analysis immediately.

The last key element is the cloud platform, which is in charge of managing the drone network to tell them which stations are free, where to pick up and deliver a package, where you can change the battery, etc.

In a very well thought out system that, as we have commented, is already in place in Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

Little by little, drone projects are becoming a reality.