01/05/2022 at 18:56 CET

.

Villarreal faces these round of 32 of the Cup in what is undoubtedly their best moment of the season with six victories in a row, although diminished by the numerous casualties they have, against a Sporting that will go out with a team taking into account that on Sunday they play in Malaga their league match.

After defeating Deportivo Alavés and Levante UD, Unai Emery’s team hopes to continue on the good line of results, since in the cup competition they have high hopes as it is a way to be able to repeat a final.

For this meeting, Villarreal will have a good number of casualties, since it can have a dozen. And it is that the injured Rubén Peña, Arnaut Danjuma, Paco Alcácer and Francis Coquelin, must be added the absence of the players called up for the Africa Cup, such as footballers Serge Aurier, Boulayé Dia, Aïssa Mandi and Samu Chukwueze.

Players with Covid could be added to this list of casualties, since until tomorrow Thursday it will not be known if Emery will be able to count on Parejo, Foyth and Pedraza who missed the last game against Levante. With this, the team will continue to count on young players from the quarry, such as Carlos Adriano, Nikita Iosifov or Nicolás Jackson.

Sporting, although it does not throw away the Cup, is more focused on reversing its situation in the league So everything suggests that Gallego will save several of the most outstanding players for Sunday’s game in Malaga since the chances of eliminating Villarreal are, a priori, minimal.

The rojiblancos arrive conditioned by the forced absence of some injured and also because several more have just come out of quarantine after testing positive in the tests carried out around the Christmas holidays.

Probable lineups

Sporting: Mariño, Bogdan, Babin, Borja López ,, Kravets, Christian Rivera, Nacho Méndez, César, Pedro Díaz, Gaspar Campos and Djurdjevic.

Villarreal CF: Asenjo, Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Iborra, Trigueros, Yeremy Pino, Moi Gómez; Gerard Moreno and Raba.

Stadium: El Molinón

Day: January 6, 6:00 p.m.

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz (Galician).