10/16/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

The Galician estuaries currently suffer 265 polluting discharges, of which 243 do not comply with the legally established limits and 22 are in the investigation phase. The Poor functioning of the Galician treatment plants is the main cause of this situation, although in recent years it has improved.

According to updated data from the Xunta, of the 1,648 discharges detected in Galicia as of September 28, 2021, there are 790 within the limits, 593 that have already been corrected and 265 pollutants.

The Muros-Noia estuary is the one that suffers the highest number of discharges in Galicia (63 pollutants and six under investigation), followed by Arousa (53 pollutants and 12 under investigation).

The rest of confirmed discharges (not including those under investigation) are distributed as follows by estuaries: Ferrol (28), Ares-Betanzos (18), Pontevedra (17), Vigo (16), Ortigueira (13), Camariñas (11), Baiona (8), Corcubión (4), A Coruña (3), Barqueiro (3), Corme-Laxe (2), Viveiro (2), Foz (1) and Cedeira (1).

Poorly purified waters are discharged

In this context, The Department of Infrastructure estimates that half of the treatment plants in Galicia in municipalities with more than 2,000 inhabitants function poorly -as it could be by the entrance of water from the sea or rainwater-. Despite this, pollutant discharges have decreased in Galicia to represent 16% of the total compared to 40% in 2010.

In this way, the Minister of Infrastructure, Ethel Vázquez, considers that the future law to improve the management of the integral water cycle -whose period of public consultation has been increased by 15 days after the complaints made by the Galician Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (Fegamp) – it will be an “effective” tool to tackle these spills.

Vázquez affirms that the Xunta currently assumes the management of 28 treatment plants in Galicia, in what it considers “privileges” for those specific municipalities. For this reason, now, with the new law, an opportunity opens for municipalities that voluntarily request it, see how the Xunta is in charge of managing its water services, something he sees as “equal treatment.”

Of course, the municipalities that request this management will have to fulfill the condition of carrying out an audit of the network beforehand to detect and correct deficiencies.

In addition, the text states that, within a year from its entry into force, the current agreements between Augas de Galicia and the 28 municipalities whose treatment plant is managed by the Xunta must be updated.

Given the criticism of the Galician Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (Fegamp) and entities such as the Diputación de Pontevedra, which They denounce that the creation of new taxes by the Xunta will trigger water bills for users, Ethel Vázquez has once again defended that new user fees are not created, but that they are reordered and their name is changed.

And it justifies that the rates that the Xunta will charge – with the future canons for the management of treatment plants, network management and supply – replace those previously charged by the municipality, since it cannot be taxed twice for the same service .

Remember that the water bill is issued by the municipalities, which includes the collection of different concepts, of which only a part is taxed by the Xunta.

Canons

In this way, the Xunta claims that the future management fee for treatment plants is the so-called “discharge coefficient” that Augas de Galicia currently charges in the places where it is entrusted with the management of the municipal treatment plant. The rate changes its name to better adapt its name to the tax item, indicates Infraestruturas.

However, the Galician Government will eliminate the exemption from charging the first liters of consumption -in the framework of the management fee for treatment plants-, which were previously free. The Xunta calculates that this decision will have an impact of 90 cents per month for a medium-consumption home.

Asked about this question, Ethel Vázquez explains that, “as a consequence” of the Local Water Pact and European directives, this exploitation must be taxed “from the first cubic meter.”

Regarding the network management fee -when a municipality entrusts Augas de Galicia with the management of a section of collectors-, the Xunta states that it will replace the one charged by the municipality for that service in the sanitation fee. It asserts that the municipal sewerage rate and this charge to be made by the Xunta are incompatible.

Likewise, the regional Executive will apply a supply fee when a city council entrusts Augas with the management of a supply infrastructure, which will replace the one charged by the municipality for that service.

Main photo: Shutterstock

It may interest you: Andalusia slowly improves the quality of its purification, according to ecologists