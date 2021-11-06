EUROPE PRESS

Santiago de Compostela

Updated on Saturday, 6 November 2021 – 11:07

The Supreme Court of Galicia points out that the maternity supplement in contributory pensions serves to correct the “discrimination” of women for being workers and mothers, which “already occurred from the moment of pregnancy”

Chamber of the Social of the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia, in a file image CABALAREFE

The Superior Court of Justice of Galicia (TSXG) has decreed that the birth of a stillborn child counts as a child for the purposes of calculating the mother’s retirement pension and highlights that the maternity supplement in contributory pensions it is conceived as a specific measure “in favor of women to correct obvious situations of de facto inequality with respect to men”.

In a judgment dated October 15 of this year and reported this Saturday by the Galician high court, the judges of the Social room understand that the “situation of discrimination” suffered by women for being workers and mothers “occurred from the moment of pregnancy, regardless of whether it came to fruition.”

Therefore, as they explain in the resolution, consider that this supplement should be applied in the case of the death of the child before birth, because it tries to compensate “the labor discrimination suffered by working women, especially those who have also been mothers, and more especially those who have had more than one child, all with the purpose of reducing a gap, which It is not only salary, but also pension “.

Thus, The TSXG rejects in the ruling the arguments of the National Institute of Social Security and the General Treasurer of Social Security, who defend that the birth of a dead child “does not count as a child for the purposes of recognition and, where appropriate, the amount of the maternity supplement in contributory pensions.”

CHILD CARE BENEFIT

In addition, in the same sentence, the magistrates point out that the Article 236.1 of the General Law of Social Security It must be interpreted in the sense that the contribution benefit granted for the care of a child or minor is generated “by all children born between the birth of the first child after the interruption of the insurance career and within the following six years, provided that the insurance career had been interrupted in the nine months prior to the birth of that first child “.

In this way, they explain that, In the specific case analyzed in the resolution, that contribution benefit must be applied to the recurring both for the first child (as admitted by Social Security) and for the second daughter (which the administration denies) because that second daughter, like the first child, “was born between the interruption of the contribution as a result of the termination of the employment relationship and the end of the sixth year after the birth of the child “.

The Social Chamber of the TSXG recalls that the objective of the benefit for the care of minor children is “compensate for interruptions in the insurance careers of those working people (usually women)” that they detain them for “the care of children or minors”.

In this sense, it considers that it would be “curtailed, at least in part if, having more than one birth in the time period that goes from nine months before the birth of the first child to six years after that birth, only the benefit would be generated by the born (or born) of that first birth, as it would be as much as only compensating the working person for the care of that child (or children), as if the others born within the time period referred to, who obviously have the The same need for care that the norm considers as a justifying purpose of the benefit granted, were forgotten by the norm “.

The TSXG concludes that the interpretation of the benefit contemplated in article 236.1 of the General Law of Social Security in a restrictive sense would be “as much as justifying an adverse impact on women, at the same time that it would suppose an interpretation against conciliation that would harm the working people who reconcile, men or women “.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more