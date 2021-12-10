12/10/2021 at 21:02 CET

Roger Payró

Espanyol has everything to face to add a new victory next Saturday against Levante. The precedents between the two in blue and white territory invite optimism and the current form moments of both teams as well. The parrots are intractable in the ‘Teplo’, the ‘granota’ they have only won three times as visitors and currently he has not won in the league for eight months. The next appointment to Moreno’s can not get frog.

There are 20 matches that Espanyol has measured against Levante in Catalan territory among all the competitions. Of these, 11 were Blue and White triumphs, six ended in a draw and just three smiled at the Orriols club. It so happens that the Barça team has achieved two victories in its last two visits.

The most recent is from June 2020, when the team then led by ‘Pitu’ Abelardo fell 1-3. The team had a foot and a half already in Second. Before, in January 2018, Espanyol lost in the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 although the 0-2 at the Ciutat de València gave access to the quarterfinals, where Barça cut off their fellow citizen rival.

Back to the present, the most tangible reality for both, the state of both is completely opposite. It is true that Vicente Moreno’s team has just lost in Vallecas and still does not show its best version at home, but at RCDE Stadium everything changes. There are already 16 of the last 18 possible points saved in the bag to establish itself as one of the best places in Primera.

The fame of ‘aspirin team’ that persecutes Espanyol would live one of its high points if Levante really manages to take the spoils of the ‘Temple’. And is that The ‘granota’ team has been 24 days in a row between the last League and the current one without winning. With eight points he is bottom and is one game away from beating the aforementioned negative record for the longest time without winning, a dubious honor held by Sporting de Gijón in the 97/98 season. The schedule, 2:00 p.m., it will help the parakeets to flock to the stadium to once again carry his own.