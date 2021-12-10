Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces the arrival of weekend offers The Game Awards to PlayStation ™ Store, where players can enjoy great titles and content packs for PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™) and PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) until December 13.

Among the offers, titles such as:

DEATHLOOP For PS5 ™: This is a new generation first-person shooter in which two rival assassins find themselves trapped in a time loop on the mysterious island of Blackreef, condemned to repeat over and over again on the same day. To escape, Colt’s only hope is to take down eight key objectives before the day restarts. The player must learn with each cycle, try new routes, gather information and obtain more weapons and abilities. Anything to break the loop. Was € 69.99 – now € 34.99.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: This is an action adventure based on a story set in an enchanting world filled with exploration and fast-paced combat. Players have to find and create a team of little spirit companions called the Rot, in order to improve their skills and create new ways to manipulate the environment. Was € 39.99 – now € 27.99.

Resident Evil Village For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™: It is a survival horror title from the acclaimed Resident Evil saga, set a few years after the chilling events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, this brand new story kicks off with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new place, far from past nightmares. However, just as they are starting their new life together, tragedy takes over again. Was € 69.99 – now € 30.09.

Other featured titles include: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 34.99. Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 99.99 – now € 69.99. Battlefield 2042 For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 79.99 – now € 59.99. Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 99.99 – now € 79.99. Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 119.99 – now € 99.59. Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Definitive Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 109.99 – now € 87.99. Demon’s Souls for PS5 ™ was € 79.99 – now € 49.59. Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition For PS5 ™ was € 99.99 – now € 69.99. F1® 2021 For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 34.99. FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 41.99. FIFA 22 For PS4 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 34.99. FIFA 22 For PS5 ™ was € 79.99 – now € 47.99. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – Deluxe Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 79.99 – now € 51.99. Hades For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 24.99 – now € 19.99. It Takes Two For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 39.99 – now € 24.79. Kena: Bridge of Spirits Digital Deluxe For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 49.99 – now € 34.99. Life is Strange: True Colors For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 59.99 – now € 38.99. Little Nightmares II For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 29.99 – now € 20.09. Marvel’s Avengers Endgame Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 31.49. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 45.49. Mass Effect ™ Legendary Edition For PS4 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 39.89. NBA 2K22 For PS5 ™ was € 74.99 – now € 33.74. NBA 2K22 For PS4 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 29.39. Resident Evil Village Deluxe Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 79.99 – now € 39.99. Returnal For PS5 ™ was € 79.99 – now € 59.99. Returnal Digital Deluxe Edition For PS5 ™ was € 89.99 – now € 70.19. Riders Republic ™ – Standard Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 69.99 – now € 41.99. Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition For PS4 ™ and PS5 ™ was € 89.99 – now € 62.99.

