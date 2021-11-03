Today in Atlanta dawns celebrating the arrival of a new title, a city that after 26 years sees the Braves again at the top of the MLB. In the same way, we are 103 days away to see the pitchers and receivers report to the spring training fields, while free agency is already underway.

Or perhaps, today these last two processes are in the background. The time has come to sit down at the table, where the rules of the game and contractual regulations will be defined, with the arrival of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), between the MLB from the commissioner’s office, the team owners and the MLBPA (Association Players).

The current CBA has an expiration date of December 1, so to play a new MLB season, a new CBA must be agreed.

Today the game is in a wonderful moment:

The Field Of Dreams festival, during the summer meeting of the New York Yankees against the Chicago White Sox, became Fox’s highest-rated regular season game since 2005 with 5.9 million viewers in USA The Wild Card Game meeting between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox averaged 7.7 million viewers for ESPN and ESPN2, the largest audience of any major league game for the network since 1998. According to Front Office Sports , the 2021 postseason on MLB averaged 4.4 million viewers, 95% higher than in 2020. Game 1 of the World Series between Astros and Bravos had a total of 10,811,000 million viewers on Fox, higher by 17.5% to the first game of the “Fall Classic” in 2020; The 273,619 thousand users who saw this game in streaming, has been the highest rate of this modality with the largest audience for the World Series in history. The fans returned to the stands.

In every sense, it is clearly the assumption that the world wants to see more of the game today than ever in recent years.

Now, dreaming of free agency and that your team will make the dream hires, or that as prisoners in the walls the days are counted until Spring Training, everything remains in the air when thinking about the CBA, where the closest that is has is uncertainty.

Things to see at the CBA

Today in Latin America and the international baseball market has the goal of achieving a draft of international amateur firms. This must be approved by MLB and MLBPA in the CBA, as a way to end the now crafty market, where up to 14 years there are agreements under the table with a player by way of so-called “moorings”, where the young person has to submit to trainings against his age, since if he does not secure a contract at that age and sign at 16 he is considered “old”.

In the same way, we could say goodbye to the senseless time at bat of the pitcher in the National League, arriving the universal designated hitter, from which we already saw positive results when applied in 2020.

A 14-team postseason could be in the negotiations as an “extended playoffs.” Although this can also become absurd, knowing that a team with more than 80 wins would be in the postseason, which could greatly reduce the idea of ​​free agency and investment amount.

The idea of ​​a “salary floor” today is closer than ever, that if a mandatory minimum investment amount is applied, it would be leading all teams to a real competitive investment.

Like this, a “salary cap” that has consequences on any team that exceeds it. This balances things out for the small markets, against the higher cost teams that end up being the ones with the highest high cost hires.

Reducing the number until free agency would be a big gamble for the CBA, reducing the current six years between pre-arbitration and salary arbitration payments and reducing the number of ages with which a player sees his first opportunity arrive. free agency.

We come from the game of the field to the game of men in coats and ties at a table, the future of the game is decided, at least in the rules with the greatest impact for recent times. The ratings of this will define that we see a new campaign.