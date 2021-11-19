11/19/2021 at 08:37 CET

David Page

Business associations that bring together the entire sector of gas (groups of transmission and distribution networks and also trading companies) and large consumers industrial The gas companies are making a common front to pressure the Government and get a reduction in the taxes that are included in the gas bill.

Gas companies and industrial giants are mobilizing en bloc against the Ministry of Treasury and Ministry for the Ecological Transition to achieve an urgent fiscal relief at the gates of a very harsh winter approaching and in full new price escalation in the international natural gas markets.

The price of gas has once again climbed above the 100 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) after the commissioning of the Nord Stream II gas pipeline, which will bring gas from Russia to Germany, has suffered a new setback. The German energy regulator has paralyzed the process of certification of the gas pipeline and once again stresses international markets for fear of a problem of insufficient supply for Germany and other European countries in the middle of winter.

“It is unfair that the tax cuts that are being applied to the electricity consumer since the summer do not also benefit the gas consumer. It is simply discriminatory & rdquor ;, argue from the employer Sedigas, which groups together large companies from the entire gas sector value chain (transportation, distribution, marketing and specialized suppliers of products and services to the sector).

Both Sedigás and Industrial Gas -the association that unites large consumers such as Seat, Fertiberia, Roca, Pamesa or Ence- demand in unison that the tax cuts applied to the electricity bill be replicated in the gas sector. In this sense, companies in the gas sector ask for a VAT reduction which applies to gas consumption from the current 21% to 10% (as is already the case with electricity and water) and also a reduction in the tax on the Special Hydrocarbons Tax to the minimum allowed by the European Union.

Currently in the Hydrocarbons Tax a rate of 0.65 euros for each gigajoule (equivalent to 2.34 euros for each equivalent megawatt hour) applies to the domestic customer and to most industrial customers. European regulations establish a minimum for all member states of 0.30 euros per gigajoule (1.08 euros per megawatt hour). “It is the power of the Government to reduce it without having to go to Brussels to obtain its approval. And the European Commission itself last month encouraged member states to take fiscal measures to alleviate the effects of this situation on the most vulnerable consumers, & rdquor; warns Sedigás.

Discrimination

The Government has indeed adopted direct measures through taxes to cushion the impact on the receipt of all electricity customers of the rising cost of electricity in international markets, mainly a consequence of the rise in prices precisely of natural gas.

The Ministries for the Ecological Transition and Finance have acted in a coordinated manner to temporarily apply a VAT reduction on the electricity bill from 21% to 10% since June, suspend the 7% tax on electricity generation until the end of the year and reduce the minimum allowed by Brussels the special tax on electricity, from 5.1% to 0.5%.

“Sedigás considers that the most appropriate thing is for gas, which has also been affected by this extraordinary price situation, to benefit from the same tax reduction & rdquor ;, point out from the employer’s association. “But in the case of gas, the Government looks the other way, only tells us that it is going to study. And we continue without any fiscal measure & rdquor ;.

Naturgy, the main company in the gas sector and one of the main voices of Sedigás itself, has explicitly joined the demands for a tax cut. “The company expects a non-discriminatory tax treatment regarding electricity for all its customers & rdquor ;, indicated the group chaired by Francisco Reynés in its latest quarterly results presentation.

Equal treatment, as Naturgy underlined, to “be able to maintain territorial balance and avoid discrimination in autonomous communities from colder areas with higher energy consumption& rdquor ;. Why is it considered that discrimination can also be territorial? Because in home heating, the use of natural gas is still the majority, and its use is clearly more intense in regions with harsher winters.

Delayed upload

What the Government has done has been to put limits on the increases that can be applied to regulated gas rates (known as the rate of last resort, TUR). A measure only for clients of the regulated tariff, not for those of the free market. The price of the tariff, which is revised every quarter, may not exceed 5%, despite the fact that the extremely high price of gas in the wholesale markets would imply much higher increases (in the last quarter of this year the increase applied is 4 , 6%, but it should have been 29%).

It is a temporary measure and also does not prevent rate increases, it only postpones them. And it is that as of next April, the Government should begin to pass on in a deferred way the increases not applied now progressively. A delayed upload, delayed. From SedigasIn addition, they complain that it has not yet been determined how the mechanism to recover the increases not applied to millions of customers will be applied.

More measures

Industrial GasIn addition to demanding the tax cuts, it has also requested directly from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) other measures to alleviate the energy costs linked to gas borne by large industries.

On the one hand, it claims to use the surplus registered by the gas system last year and the one that it will foreseeably obtain to finance a reduction in the tolls charged on the bill. On the other, it asks to give industrial customers the option to reduce at no cost. the contracted gas flow when they reduce or stop their activity, as was done in the worst moments of the pandemic. “The Government has to provide some financial lung for the gas consuming industry,” says Verónica Rivière, president of GasIndustrial. “You have to help us get through this winter with concrete measures. This winter is going to be a long one for us & rdquor ;, he predicts.