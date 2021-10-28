Downward revisions of the growth forecast for Spain In 2021 and 2022 these days are followed by institutions, international organizations and study services, but this cut in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) it is not homogeneous for the entire national territory.

Although the Government maintains that GDP will rebound 6.5% this year and 7% next, the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) places these advances at 5.5% and 6.3%, respectively; BBVA Research bet on rallies of 5.2% and 5.5%; and the panel of analysts Funcas published this Wednesday an update of its estimates to 5.1% and 6% for this year and the next.

Among the reasons is not only the 1.7 point cut in growth in the second quarter published by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) a few weeks ago, but also increased cost of energy and the bottlenecks in supply chains have contributed to these reviews.

These two factors have a special impact on autonomous communities with greater presence of industrial sector, which in turn is more dependent on energy consumption and is also suffering from a shortage of inputs and its consequent rise in prices.

“The communities in the north of Spain they consume more energy per unit of GDP produced. It is more necessary that they transform their production chains in the medium term to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and, in the short term, their economies are more affected due to the increase in the cost of energy, which is already causing difficulties in some basic industries such as the steel industry “, warns the BBVA research service in its latest Regional Observatory, published this Wednesday.

For this reason, Aragon has been the community with a further cut in growth by this entity, of 1.9 points, going from 6.6% to 4.7% for 2021, and the second with the largest cut has been the Basque Country, whose forecast falls from 6.2% to 4.6%.

Industrial regions, the most affected

By 2022, the biggest sales are for archipelagoes, given the lower expected recovery in foreign tourism and the delay in the deployment of European funds. The forecast for the Balearic Islands is cut by 3.2 points, from 11.6% to 8.4%, and that of the Canary Islands 2 points, from 10.7% to 8.7%, but even so the islands will be the regions that most grow next year together with Madrid and Catalonia, according to this entity.

The next ones with more discounts are the industrial: Basque Country it goes from having an expectation of growth of 7.5% to 5.2%; the Foral Community of Navarra it goes from 7.3% to 5.4%; and The Rioja from 6.5% to 4.8%. In fact, the latter and Asturias will be the ones that will grow the least next year (4.8% and 4.5%, respectively).

“Dependence on high cost energy, the bottleneck in the production of the industrial sector and the need for reconversion towards less polluting activities pose a major challenge for communities such as Galicia, Asturias, Castilla y Len, Aragn and the Basque Country “, they point out.

These communities -Asturias (4.5%), La Rioja (4.8%), Castilla y Len and Castilla-La Mancha (4.9%), Pas Vasco (5.2%), and Aragn, Galicia and Navarra (5.4%) – they will grow below average. In these regions, a brake on investment in capital goods has been observed so far in 2021, which has been diminished by the rise in prices.

The cost of energy limits the recovery capacity of industrial zones and their investment BBVA Research

In fact, BBVA points out that the recent rise in the price of oil -which could subtract an additional tenth to the growth of 2021 and three more to that of 2022- to cut especially the GDP of Galicia, Aragn, Asturias and Navarra.

According to the latest Regional Accounting data published by the INE, updated to 2019, Navarre is the region with greater weight of the industrial sector (28.1% of GDP)followed by The Rioja (23.7%), Basque Country (22.1%), Aragon (19.6%) and Cantabria (18.9%).

These regions are also those that have higher share of jobs in that sector: 26.5% of the assets in Navarra work in the industrial sector; in La Rioja they are 25.6%; in the Basque Country, 20.7%; and in Aragn, 18.2%, according to the latest EPA.

