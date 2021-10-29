10/29/2021

The Spanish economy grew 2% in the third quarter of the year, nine tenths more than in the second, according to the advance data of the National Accounts published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

GDP growth in the summer months was seen mainly driven by investment, which increased by 1.3%, compared to the 2.2% quarterly decline in the second quarter.

Consumption, meanwhile, contracted by 0.3% between July and September, in contrast to the 3.5% increase experienced in the second quarter. Household consumption fell by 0.5%, compared to the 4.7% rebound in the previous quarter, while public spending moderated its quarterly growth eight tenths, from 0.9% in the second quarter to 0.1% in the third.

In year-on-year rate, GDP increased by 2.7%, compared to 17.5% in the second quarter, due to the lower boost in national demand. Specifically, its contribution to GDP was 1.5 points, almost 16 points less than in the previous quarter. Foreign demand, for its part, contributed 1.2 points to the year-on-year growth of GDP, one point more than in the previous quarter.

The INE recalls that this advance data is prepared with the information currently available on economic evolution. Most of the short-term statistical indicators currently offer results up to the second month of the quarter (August).

However, as has already occurred in the advancement of results in recent quarters, the INE has also been able to count on advanced results from some of its sources referring to the month of September, estimates of indicators based on administrative data and other additional sources that complement the usual ones, in line with the recommendations of Eurostat and other international statistical organizations.

However, it specifies, the volume of advanced information that has been made available in this advance “has been less than on previous occasions”.

This means that the advance data published this Friday could vary when the final data is published. This was already the case in the second quarter when GDP growth of 2.8% was advanced, which later fell to 1.1%.

According to the INE, full-time equivalent positions rose 6.2% year-on-year, almost 13 points less than in the second quarter, which represents an increase of 1,069,000 full-time equivalent jobs in one year.