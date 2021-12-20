12/20/2021 at 23:16 CET

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Deportivo Alavés approved this Monday by majority, with 99.26% of the votes, a budget of 71,938,886 euros for the 2021-22 season, as well as the management and balance of the accounts of the last season in a call in which 84.63% of the capital of the company has been represented.

Each and every one of the aspects that the Albiazul president, Alfonso Fernández de Trocóniz, already advanced at a press conference three weeks ago, were put to a vote. He introduced himself and The economic balance of the last year was approved in which, for the first time in ten years, losses caused by the COVID-19 crisis were registered, with a negative result after tax of 2,067,607 euros.

However, the club reported DE that it managed to “dampen & rdquor; the impact of reducing expected losses by almost 30% despite dedicating a notable increase in financial resources to the sports staff.

In addition, he recognized “a decrease in the benefits provided for transfers of athletes & rdquor; after an unusual market marked by the pandemic.

The Board also reported that the incidence of the effect of the pandemic amounted to 5,524,992 euros from lack of income (season tickets and lockers) and the increase in expenses (prevention of COVID-19 and travel).

The annual accounts as of June 30 threw a negative result after taxes 900,000 euros better than what was foreseen in the budget approved for this 2020-21 season a year ago, which estimated losses of 2,930,299 euros.

The new budget has a total of € 71,938,886 of income and expenses of € 71,917,767, which offers a positive result of € 21,119, which could be subject to the evolution of the health crisis.

In relation to the economic evolution that the club has experienced in the last decade, the entity has underlined that “the net worth has gone from a negative balance of 15.7 million to a positive one of 11.8 & rdquor ;.

In this regard, the property of NK Istra, the sports city of Ibaia, the residence of the talent academy or 50% of Bakh stood out, while regarding the future patrimonial, the next objectives set by the club are the projects of Innovaraba or participation in the European University of Vitoria, Euneiz.

In addition, at the end of the term of office of the Board of Directors for which they were elected in December 2016, this body has been renewed through dismissal and new appointments.

Thus, the current Board of Directors was made up of: Kiroletako Bazkideak SL, ONALAN SL, Saski Baskonia SAD, Entzia Araba, SL, Haritz Kerejeta, Don Avelino Fernández de Quincoces, Iñigo Sánchez de Movellán and Xabier Ruiz.

The General Meeting also approved “the updating of the Company’s Bylaws to adapt them to current legislation and new technologies & rdquor ;, such as telematic meetings or remote voting.

Another of the proposals that were accepted was the creation of “a new Regulation for the development of shareholders’ meetings & rdquor ;.