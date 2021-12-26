12/26/2021

On at 19:48 CET

Drafting

The current director general of Health Policy and Planning, Lidia Clara Rodriguez, will relieve Rafael Cofiño at the head of the General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health of Asturias. The replacement will be made official in the next Governing Council after it was Cofiño himself who yesterday asked to leave office after two years of fighting the pandemic. The President of the Principality, Adrián Barbón, thanked him for his services in a tweet.

Lidia Clara Rodríguez, a native of Corvera, has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Oviedo and a specialist in Family and Community Medicine. After working for several years in Madrid, she returned in 2013 to serve as Director of Health Care and Public Health of the health area III, with head in Avilés, a position she held until 2019, when she assumed the General Directorate of Health Policy and Planning.

My appreciation to @rcofinof for these two long and intense years at the helm of the Public Health Directorate of Asturias, with the management of a terrible pandemic. Thank you for your work, dedication and commitment and thank you for continuing to collaborate with the Ministry in this new stage. https://t.co/wfrlyxozbc – 🌹 Adrián Barbón 💙💛 (@AdrianBarbon) December 26, 2021

The family doctor and health worker Rafael Cofiño He has asked to leave the political front line after two intense years at the head of Public Health. However, he will continue to work on the management of the pandemic as a technician in the department of which he has been the head.

The Minister of Health, Pablo Fernández Muñiz, has underlined the huge commitment of Rafael Cofiño with the health of the entire Asturian population and has appreciated their work and dedication during the health crisis.