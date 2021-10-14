The foundation that organizes the Geneva Motor Show has postponed its celebration until 2023 to “create an even more impressive event”.

Bad news for the most important motor show in Europe. After two years without holding any edition, it seems that in 2022 we will not have this appointment on the calendar either. The foundation that organizes the Geneva Motor Show has postponed its celebration until 2023.

The Committee Permanent du Salon international de l’automobile foundation, as organizer of the Geneva Motor Show 2022, has been forced to delay the celebration of the event until 2023. As explained by the organization in a statement, this decision “will allow a more impressive show.”

The decision of cancel GIMS 2022 it was taken with the best interests of both automakers and attendees in mind. Direct and indirect problems related to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they left the organizers with no alternative.

On the one hand, the direct problems of the pandemic include the continued travel restrictions for exhibitors, visitors and international journalists. On the other, indirect problems, such as semiconductor shortages, have presented manufacturers with new priorities that they must address.

These issues led to several recent cancellations (such as the 2020 and 2021 editions), which resulted in the final confirmation of the postponement of the program for one more year. This implies that the new dates for the celebration of the Geneva Motor Show will be in February or March 2023.

“We have pushed hard and tried everything to reactivate the Geneva International Motor Show in 2022,” says Maurice Turrettini, president of the Committee Permanent du Salon international de l’automobile.

“Despite all our efforts, we have to face the facts and the reality: the pandemic situation is not under control and it presents itself as a great threat to a large indoor event like GIMS. But we see this decision as a postponement, rather than a cancellation. “

Over the past few months, enthusiasm has grown for the new Geneva Motor Show platform, which promised to engage more people around the world with a digital ecosystem and an overall improved experience. The 2022 edition of the show was going to be held between February 19 and 27.

This decision comes just over a month after the Geneva and Qatar International Motor Show was officially announced, a new show that will arrive in 2022 or 2023 and will be held in Doha, the capital of the Arab state.

