11/14/2021

On at 20:37 CET

A Valencia Basket under minimum but perfectly directed by Joan Peñarroya from the bench has given the bell this Sunday at the Palau (79-87) against a Barça that was left with the desire to overcome its best league start (equals the nine victories in a row of the 1988-89 campaign)

BARÇA, 79

(21 + 17 + 25 + 16): Nick Calathes (12), ‘Nico’ Laprovittola (13), Nigel Hayes, Nikola Mirotic (22), Sertaç Sanli (5) -starting five-, Rokas Jokubaitis (3), Brandon Davies (12), Kyle Kuric (11), Sergi Martínez and Pierre Oriola (4).

VALENCIA BASKET, 87

(19 + 16 + 28 + 24): San Van Rossom (6), Xabi López-Arostegui (17), Josep Puerto (10), Jaime Pradilla (7), Bojan Dubljevic (15) -starting five-, Klemen Prepelic ( 11), Jasiel Rivero (18), Guillem Ferrando, Gonzalo Bressan (3), Millán Jiménez and Rafael Vilà.

REFEREES

Antonio Conde, Luis Miguel Castillo and Carlos Merino. They pointed out technique to visiting coach Joan Peñarroya (15:15) and to the Valencia Basket bench (19:14).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the tenth round of the Endesa men’s basketball league played at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

Both teams arrived with good feelings of European competitions with Barça ‘beating’ against a sad Baskonia (93-67) and with an epic ‘taronja’ triumph on the Virtus Bolonia track (96-97).

To the absences due to injury of ‘Neno’ Dimitrijevic, Mike Tobey and Víctor Claver joined at the last minute by those of Martin Hermannsson and Louis Labeyrie, which forced Joan Peñarroya to include his ‘young army’ in the rotations from the beginning.

And the fact is that if the Catalan coach has already turned Josep Puerto and Jaime Pradilla into elite players, at the Palau they have also had Guillem Ferrando, Gonzalo Bressan, Millán Jiménez and company for many minutes.

Without Abrines (long lasting) nor Higgins on the local side, Pradilla and Sam Van Rossom’s triples canceled Mirotic’s great start with seven straight points to give the Valencians the first lead (9-14, min. 5:28).

Nick Calathes had a good meeting

The referees, bad for both teams, invented a Mirotic foul on a three-shot from Prepelic and they swallowed the whistle when they should have signaled a technique to a Jasikevicius who didn’t have his day either.

The entrance of Brandon Davies catapulted the local reaction to close the first quarter with a partial of 9-2 (21-19) and give way to the first few minutes of the second really even.

With 29-28 at 5:15 of the break, Joan Peñarroya protested a foul on Pierre Oriola and was pointed out technique. Lamentable the double standards of some referees who also did not see some flagrant steps of Pradilla before the intermission.

The desire of Oriola in the fight for the rebound and a couple of precipitations of Prepelic in the shot allowed Barça to leave to the changing rooms with three rental points (38-35), but with the feeling of not doing things quite right.

Brandon Davies about to score

Barça returned to the game very well with an excellent Laprovittola and his seven points to take the highest income after two triples from Calathes and Sanli (54-47, min. 24:47), but there a genius from Peñarroya turned the game around.

The technician ‘taronja’ placed an unfortunate Prepelic as a base and the Slovenian led the reaction of a visiting team that turned the scoreboard after a 0-10 run (54-57). There, the local defense with Nigel Hayes in front allowed to close the third quarter with a draw (63-63).

The green-black youth squad Xabi López-Arostegui, a great talent who has finally overcome the injury that made him miss the Games, spurred Valencia Basket (63-68) and two triples from Dubljevic (13 points in the second half) enlarged the Barcelona injury to 65-76 at 6:11 from the end.

Rivero already had 18 points and exposed the problems in a ‘painting’ in which Sanli does not help Brandon Davies. Barça tried everything, but did not know how to stop the Cuban and the Valencians ended up reigning 79-87 led by a masterful ‘Dubi’.