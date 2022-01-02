Updated Sunday, 2 January 2022 – 19:05

Contributions to pension plans will be fully tax deductible and the surcharge to finance renewable energy will be eliminated from the price of electricity.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner addresses the media on December 10.

The German Finance Minister, the Liberal Christian lindner, promised in an interview to the Sunday edition of the newspaper “Bild” tax cuts of more than 30,000 million euros in this legislature, while calling the rest of the ministers to austerity.

“In this legislature we will reduce the burden on people and small and medium-sized companies by notably more than 30,000 million euros,” he said, adding that if the 2022 budget is still marked by the previous government, its draft for 2023 ” It will contain discounts. “

Thus, for example, contributions to pension plans will be deductible said the leader of the Liberal Party (FDP) .At the same time, he announced a fiscal regulation that takes into account the problems that the companies have had to face. companies and businesses during the pandemic and that “create or expand a series of relief measures.”

Lindner proposes, for example, that the losses recorded in 2022 and 2023 can be offset with the benefits of previous years, because “no one should be doomed to ruin by the tax debts incurred during the pandemic.”

On the other hand, he called the rest of the ministers of the new government led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz to austerity and stressed that “the margins of maneuver in 2022 are tight.” “I have already heard calls for a tax increase. I can say here that with the FDP there will be no tax increase,” he said, and he specified , on the contrary, he has asked the rest of the ministers to establish priorities and evaluate the expenses incurred so far.

He added that as of 2023 the “debt brake” and that “therefore, only the well-being achieved previously can be distributed.” After the pandemic, it is necessary to return to sound public finances, he said, adding that limiting indebtedness is a principle that Germany must also defend in Europe, time that appealed to the responsibility towards the new generations.

On the other hand, he demanded to give up the construction of a government terminal in the new Berlin airport budgeted at 50 million euros and which he described as unnecessary. “A resignation would be a sign that we manage taxpayer money carefully,” he said.

