01/04/2022 at 05:40 CET

. / Melbourne

The German Alexander Zverev (3) sealed the victory for his team (2-0) after beating the American in the second individual Taylor Fritz (23) for a double 6-4 and left the German side with a chance to qualify despite their slip-up on the opening day against Great Britain who will face Canada in the night pass. “The level has been very high but the most important thing is that we still have options to qualify for the semifinals & rdquor ;, commented the tennis player from Hamburg who was able to make up for his last defeat against the Californian in the past Indian Wells. “It was one of my worst matches, it’s not to offend anyone but I missed two match points on serve. It wasn’t a good game & rdquor ;, he commented on that duel against Fritz last season.

The first game of the morning had the victory of his compatriot Jan-Lennard Struff (51) against American John Isner (24) by a tight 7-6, 4-6 and 7-5. The tennis player born in Warstein (Germany) highlighted after the conclusion of the clash that it is very difficult to play against a great server like Isner and that for this reason he had lost the five times in which he had crossed paths with the Texan. “It is not only how difficult it is to subtract against John, but it requires you to be very fine to serve because your chances of the rest are minimal & rdquor ;, explained Struff after receiving 36 direct aces by the American in a duel that approached the three hours long.

This will be followed by the doubles that will face the Germans Kevin Krawietz and Tom Puetz with the Americans Fritz and Isner.

Germany will have to win their final group stage match against Canada and hope that the current self-reliant Great Britain will stumble in one of their games against Canada and the United States.