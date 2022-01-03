01/03/2022 at 00:54 CET

Carlo Ancelotti lived in Getafe a deja-vu of what happened to him at the helm of Real Madrid in his previous stage with the white team. The Italian seemed to have everything under control in the 2014/15 season thanks to a tremendous advantage in the league that he ended up squandering in favor of a Barcelona that won the League and the Champions League. That situation led to his dismissal as Real Madrid coach, despite having won 22 consecutive victories that same season.

The Madrid team lost 1-0 to Getafe, evidencing a serious problem against teams that close down and play low blocks. The set of Valdebebas crashed into a wall and Ancelotti did not hesitate to crack his pupils who he accused of “being on vacation” during the meeting. Why this aggressiveness from Carletto? Experience has taught the Italian to know how to distinguish between a minor defeat and a fundamental one. In 2015, as we said, a tremendous streak was cut by losing 2-1 to Valencia. This time it was against Getafe.

The team from the 2014/15 season fell completely physically with improper results in the second round of the League. A 4-0 defeat against Atlético, another against Barça 2-1 at the Camp Nou, another in San Mamés 1-0 against Athletic caused the whites to throw away a first round in 2014 where they added 13 consecutive victories in the League. Almost like now.

Ancelotti does not want those old ghosts to appear to him in a League that has dominated to date with an iron fist, leading both Atlético and Barcelona by more than 10 points. The next few weeks will be decisive in determining whether it is a temporary bad result or whether we have to apply the word crisis. Real Madrid is playing the first title in just 10 days against a Barcelona that does not fall in love with their game, but that gets results and triumphs, having already placed one point behind the Champions League positions.

That Real Madrid win the League continues to be at a ridiculous quota of [1.07], but beware. A bad cold from Benzema, an injury from Vinicius or a limp from Alaba can cause the fortress built by Ancelotti to fall like a house of cards. The human being is the only animal that trips twice on the same stone.