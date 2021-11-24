11/24/2021 at 13:09 CET

Tamara morillo

Malén’s mother: “When I was detected cancer, my only concern was that something would happen to me and not knowing what happened to my daughter”

The clock shows six. It’s Monday, December 2, 2013. It’s still night but in Malén’s room, in the Mallorcan town of Calviá, the alarm sounds. “I usually put it on at six (in the morning), and end up getting up at six thirty,” the 15-year-old teenager had confessed days before on social networks. “Then I have to run to get ready, eat my head to know what to wear and run more, because I DON’T HAVE TIME.”

On his feet, he looks at the right side of his closet: “there I have t-shirts of music groups that I love.” He discarded it. That morning he chose the one on his left side, He grabbed his ripped jeans and a plaid shirt. “I brush my teeth & mldr; There it is already ten past seven, and at eight I run because I have to catch the school bus.” I get it. It was the last time he went to high school. At around four in the afternoon that same day, after getting off the bus on his way home, he lost his trail.

Up on his green scooter, that afternoon Malén He disappeared. She was going to her boyfriend’s house to eat, there were three security cameras on her route: the first recorded the last image we have of her; the next captured shots with very little resolution; in the third, located about 500 meters away, the girl no longer appears. Since then there are no answers. There are no clues. There is nothing. Malén is not there.

Eight years ago

“My life stopped.” Natalia Rodríguez, Malén’s mother, travels back eight years in time. “At that time I was out (of Spain) on a trip, my children were at their father’s house & rdquor ;. The terrible call came a day after Malén disappeared: “I was in Thailand, thousands of kilometers from Mallorca. I traveled half the world dying on the way. The day before the disappearance, when I was in a market, I heard “mama & rdquor ;. It was a very strange feeling. It is as if I had a feeling that he was calling me. When I arrived in Spain it was found & rdquor ;.

The Civil Guard, which did not rule out in those first hours that it was an escape of the teenager, shortly afterwards agreed with him. “Denim jacket, backpack, plaid shirt, ripped jeans, and pink sneakers. They are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl in Magaluf, Mallorca & rdquor;. The first headlines were not long in coming. “She was riding on her fluorine green scooter, if anyone has seen something call the Civil Guard & rdquor ;.

The island was filled with alerts with his name and the media spread his image constantly for almost the entire month. Malén Zoe, the girl who did not understand fashion, true to herself, fan of Nirvana, Guns n ‘Roses and Rolling Stones, the teenager who loved tattoos, drawing and reading, had just disappeared. Almost eight years later there is not a single clue that helps find Malén.

He did not cross paths with his brother

“When he left the institute he took the bus back, got off at the house stop and realized that he did not have keys,” says Natalia, who has drawn this scene in her head more than once. “Then, decides to go eat at her boyfriend’s house, Dani. A guy she had been dating for a few months. He tries to tell his father, that he cannot pick up the phone, and tells the secretary to tell him, while on his way to Dani’s house. He got off the bus at the Rotunda de los Piratas to continue on a scooter to Son Ferrer, where does this boy live & rdquor ;. He never got to meet him.

On the route that Malén traces on a skateboard, he would come across at least three security cameras. “It’s a busy area, with cars, people. A camera captures Malén at 3:51 p.m., it’s that of a nursery in Sa Porrassa. A little further on is the gas station, but it has very poor quality, You don’t see anything, and in the next one, which would be, let’s say, the good one, Malén no longer appears. My daughter disappears in just over 500 meters “.

Natalia takes a breath, and continues: “His brother, which curiously went in the opposite direction that day, goes through the same camera that records Malén at 4:09 p.m., that is, twenty minutes later. He came from the point where she was going, but they did not cross, when they should have coincided in space / time. “In that place and in that section, in that time frame, 20 minutes, is the key to what happened to Malén.

A dozen suspects

The alert went off when night came. Malén was not coming home. Filed the complaint at the Civil Guard barracks in Calviá (Mallorca), from the beginning the investigating body kept all the hypotheses open. Almost eight years later none of these have been accurate, none have shed light. Nothing has led to finding Malén’s whereabouts.

“It cannot be swallowed by the earth. There is a culprit or culprits for the disappearance of my daughter and it is someone my daughter has to know”

Twenty mysterious, cruel minutes and a stretch, 500 meters, that researchers have not stopped traveling. They have been looking at it for about eight years. Judicial Police, members of the Special Group for Underwater Activities (GEAS), helicopters, dogs from the Cinological Unit & mldr; In total, there are hundreds of agents from different units of the Civil Guard who have participated in the investigation. A dozen suspects they have been in the spotlight. But nothing, absolutely nothing, has led to the whereabouts of Malén.

“We need new eyes. We need answers. I don’t want to always live as the mother of a missing child. We need to do justice to Malén. I pray that the Central Operating Unit (UCO) take the case. I beg you to give a new air to the investigation “, asks Natalia.” What happened to my daughter? “. The answers do not come.” Malén was stubborn, teenager & mldr; but very mature. You can’t swallow the earth. He certainly had to go with someone. There is a culprit or guilty of his disappearance. And it is someone my daughter needs to know “.

“Facebook does not reply”

Like every adolescent, Malén moved like a fish in water on social media. “At that stage, in adolescence, the fan opens. There are friends that we did not know, sure. Neither I, nor the father nor his friends & rdquor;, laments Natalia.

The Civil Guard analyzed their profiles on social networks but collided with the Facebook wall. Without keys, cut off all types of access, they could not enter the adolescent’s private area. “Six years ago we asked for the opening of the Malén Messenger, and they still have not answered the rogatory commission. & Rdquor; The lack of collaboration from Facebook was a slab in the investigation. An investigation that is still open, by the police, with a summary that now totals 12 volumes and 25,000 pages.

Having raised the secret of the proceedings, Natalia confronts him. “It’s tremendously hard, I couldn’t finish reading it & rdquor ;. With the pain even more accentuated because October 28 is approaching, “the day that Malén turns 22,” she faces the days as best she can. He has been searching for eight years, walking, without a guide, improvising and fighting with the sole objective of finding. “You live with a black hole in your heart. It transforms you completely,” says Natalia. “When I was found cancer, my only concern was not something happening to me, my only concern was that something happens to me and not knowing what happened to my daughter. If I don’t fight, if I don’t remember it, if I don’t do it because it doesn’t fall into oblivion, that’s really when Malén is going to disappear. ”

Since that December 2, Natalia lives to do her justice, she lives by and to know the truth. “The world turns, and I breathe, although many times I want to stop breathing … I live for and to find you my beautiful daughter, I live for you Malén & rdquor ;.