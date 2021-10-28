Cynthia Rodríguez, girded in glitter, is the “best dressed” | Instagram

Cynthia Rodríguez has been noticed in the middle of the show business and it was in a recent video that she set music, in which she wears a dress with gold sequins that steals the eye.

The singer Cynthia Rodríguez, who was a student at La Academia and interprets the remembered song “If you are not with me” from the telenovela “Amor en custodia”, who once again attracts all the attention.

In a dress in nude tones and with vertical lines of sequins, the protagonist of one of the recent Instagram stories that shared the “coahuilense”, Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz.

Cynthia Rodriguez, has been distinguished as one of the “best dressed“Of the week by wearing haute couture designs that define and stylize her marked silhouette.

The Carlos Rivera’s girlfriend, captivates his 3.4 million subscribers from the popular Instagram photo platform where he shares a moment before appearing on the set of Come the joy in which she has collaborated as one of the presenters for several years.

The television host, who also directs the contest “I want to sing!”, has become one of the most popular faces of the morning.

Along with El “Capi” Pérez, the “mexican youtuber”, Who on May 8th celebrated his birthday, has starred in some funny moments in the contest.

However, it has been her charisma and beauty that has highlighted Cynthia during the sessions she shares on the social network.

The “mexican model“, Has enhanced her qualities from the arm of some fashion houses and” Victor & Jesse “is one of those that has dressed her par excellence.

The famous 37-year-old has also become the ambassador of various clothing brands, mostly national, that can be purchased within the Mexican Republic.

The “TV actress“, Who will act in Tv Azteca productions such as” Educando a Nina “,” Mujer bought “and” A corazón Abierto “, among others.

Furthermore, the so-called “Rump princess”, He has set songs to music with some of his other singing reality peers.

With Adrián, he interprets “The Force of Destiny” and “Something between the two” joined his voice with that of Raúl Sandoval.

Cynthia Deyanira Rodríguez Ruiz, who has declared herself to be in love with the interpreter of “Qué lo Nuestro se vez Nuestro” has appeared in 7 soap operas and 3 unit series, broadcast by Azteca 13.

In addition to conducting 5 television programs, 2 of them in Azteca América, among which are productions such as “Todo un show”, along with Roger González, with whom today he also shares the “Venga la Alegría” forum.

Likewise, Rodríguez Ruiz also ventured into the theater in the musical “¡Qué rico mambo!”, And has been part of the jury in the imitation duel program in “Soy tu doble”.