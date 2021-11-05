11/05/2021 at 10:29 CET

The two girls of 10 and 12 years old who were run over this Thursday at the gates of a school in Madrid they are stable within the severity of his injuries, as reported by health sources.

The dismissal of a mother of some students from the Fomento Montealto school, in Mirasierra, while driving an automatic minivan was the cause of the triple hit that caused the death of a 6-year-old girl.

According to sources from the investigation, the woman was trying to park the vehicle and back up, but accidentally advanced forward causing the run-over.

Too two minors were injured, one of whom, aged 10, suffered abdominal trauma and had to be transferred with a serious prognosis to the Hospital Niño Jesús.

A day after the accident, this girl remains stable in the intensive care unit (ICU), as reported by health sources to ..

The other minor, 12 years old, had a head injury moderate and she was admitted in a less serious condition than her partner to the La Paz Hospital, where she remains stable.

The Unit of the Judicial Traffic Police of the Municipal Police has taken charge of the investigation of the outrage and has taken evidence on the spot and testified to witnesses.

The woman driving the car, a Volvo XC90 model, remained at the scene after the event and tested negative for alcohol and drugs, according to the sources of the investigation.

The event occurred around 5:30 p.m. at number 76, calle de La Masó, in front of the main door of the Fomento Montealto school, a private bilingual center that began its activity in the 1964-1965 academic year and that covers the stages from Infant through high school.

It was the time to leave the center, when groups of schoolchildren and relatives tend to gather outside the center.

None of the minors were related to each other and the psychologists of Samur-Civil Protection attended the parents of the deceased girl at the scene.