01/05/2022 at 07:56 CET

Laura Sena

Two girls were seriously injured when a bouncy castle was blown up at the Mislata fair. According to various witnesses, the bad weather had caused there weren’t many people in the fairgrounds at that time, compared to the previous days.

It should be noted that this year the entire facility has been located in the new car park and fairground, inaugurated a few months ago, which has been an attraction in previous days.

One of the neighbors, who had gone out for a run, has reached the height of the attractions just when the event had just occurred and has participated in the first relief tasks of the Local Police. “The two girls were on the floor looking unconscious and the families were very concerned. About ten people from the public and some showmen have helped the first patrol of the Local Police to lift the entire bouncy castle to check if there were more children trapped but there were none. Subsequently, the fire brigade units and ambulances have arrived & rdquor ;, he explained to Levante-EMV.

The Local police has vacated the premises immediately and all fair activity has been suspended. Nevertheless, the sound of ambulances, patrol cars and fire units It has attracted several dozen people to the area, located in the vicinity of the military hospital, who were observing the events from a distance.

The mayor has moved to the site, Carlos Fernandez Bielsa, as well as various councilors and the municipal Industry technician, who has carried out a first inspection. “So far we have no more data on the cause, beyond the strong gusts of wind, but from the city council we are going to open an investigation to clarify what has happened, although the own National Police also develop yours & rdquor ;, has stated the president, who has ordered to suspend all the activity of the fair in the previous days.