11/13/2021 at 3:32 PM CET

Valentina raffio

Glasgow promised to be the beginning of the end of the climate crisis, but it seems that it will not become reality. An encounter that, unlike its predecessors, would really be able to stop the catastrophic advance of the climate crisis. After two weeks of debates, the Climate Summit (COP26) still does not establish clear agreements.

According to the third draft of the agreements, published this Saturday morning, the governments agree to postpone between one and two years, at best, the deployment of your climate ambition.

The latest draft of the pacts includes a biennial program to increase, between now and 2025, the funds to help the global south to cope with the advance of this climate crisis. The takeoff of a two year plan starting right after Glasgow and ending at the Sharm el-Sheikh Climate Summit in 2022 to enhance global climate adaptation plans. The debate on the global carbon market, one of the critical points of this summit, is postponed until the end of March 2022 when the countries present their new proposals. The final agreement also calls on governments around the world to dedicate the following year to redesign your plans to reduce its levels of greenhouse gas emissions in the short and long term. And it calls on world leaders to meet in 2023 to assess their strategies for 2030.

The conclusions of the Glasgow Climate Summit thus they begin to be written in the future. And this is synonymous with failure in a world where the climate crisis creates havoc and threatens an even more devastating future. It worries, on the one hand, to see how global pacts are postponed time and time again. As happened in Madrid and in many, too many, previous summits where after weeks of debate it was only agreed to continue debating in the following years. It is also concerning to see that even the most promising mentions, such as the end of fossil fuels, nor they are specified in any plan, measure or calendar specific.

How many more summits?

This Saturday morning, just outside the hall that houses the negotiations, a huge poster exclaimed: “How many more summits do we need to stop the climate crisis?“. The question, posed there by a group of activists, directly questioned the government representatives who, after a few hours of rest, returned to the discussion table to try to close the Glasgow agreement. The discomfort with the agreements is beginning to grow. sprout even before the final version is approved. Because, except for surprises, Glasgow will close breaking all his promises.

One of the issues that hurt the most at the close of this Climate Summit is the lack of agreement to finance “loss and damage” caused by the climate crisis in the global south. After twelve days of endless debate, the third draft of the accords does not mention any specific mechanism to help developing countries rebound after the impact of a climate extreme. Tasneem Essop, from the ‘Climate Action Network’ initiative, defines this lack of specificity as “a betrayal of the millions of people that right now they are suffering the effect of the climatic devastation “.

“The fact that an agreement to finance loss and damage does not appear is unacceptable and shows a lack of moral leadership“They point out from the ‘Loss and damage collaboration’ platform.” Vulnerable countries are being pressed to settle for endless talk“, explains Mohamed Adow, director of the ‘Power Shift Africa’ platform, fearing that the pressure of negotiations that are advancing against the clock will end up eliminating this request from the final agreement.