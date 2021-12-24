A new tool is able to distinguish a Deepfake from a real video thanks to the analysis of the corneas. With this AI nothing can fool us anymore.

It has always been said that the eyes are the mirror of the soul and it seems that the proverb is right again because just because of the distinctive brightness we have, an AI is able to differentiate a real video from one with Deepfake.

The program that puts on our face on the body of another. Many have done it for entertainment or to see how it would look in a superhero movie. Although others have used it to put celebrities in porn or similar things.

The worst use that Deepfake has been given is as promote disinformation campaigns. Lest we be fooled, the University at Buffalo has created the AI that knows if we are facing a real video or not.

It all does it through eye analysis. This tool, which has been 94% successful in its tests, does an analysis of the corneas.

When we record ourselves, the eyes take on a glow when receiving external lighting. This AI has discovered that this effect does not occur exactly the same in videos with Deepfake. Sometimes the glitter reflects strangely or is too perfectly shaped.

As seen in the photo above, the image on the left has a more diffuse cornea, but the brightness of both eyes is identical. In the image to the right, the corneas are perfectly round and each eye shows a different reflection.

That the shape of the eyes in the Deepfake are so precise is because it has been created by joining multiple photos, looking for symmetry. A human with the naked eye could not appreciate this difference, but this AI does.

Find the differences, but with nuances

Although the tool seems very effective, still have weak points. To do the analysis well, the program needs the video or image to be a sharp portrait. If the face is not looking directly at the screen or there is an unseen eye, it will not work well.

If the image is post-processed by a human who removes impurities from the Deepfake, you will also have trouble identifying the fake image.

Although it is not infallible, keep improving AI And you may soon be able to face tougher challenges.

We hope that you continue working on it and that, thanks to your efforts, a false video will not be cast on us again.