15% corporate tax

Updated on Saturday, 30 October 2021 – 19:12

“After four years of intense debate, a historic agreement has been reached.” The mechanism, to be adopted by 2030, will impose a minimum corporate tax of 15%

Johnson, Macron, Merkel and Biden in Rome.Jeff J MitchellAP Summit Pedro Snchez achieves another 30 seconds of conversation with Joe Biden by greeting him at the start of the G-20 G-20 Calvio admits discrepancies with Yolanda Daz in the four key chapters of the labor reform

The first day of the summit of G-20 leaders in Rome this Saturday achieved a first goal accomplished: the adoption, after lengthy negotiations, of a global minimum tax on multinationals to balance the international tax system.

“After four years of intense debate, a historical agreement on a solution based on two pillars to face the fiscal challenges emerged with the digitization and globalization of the economy “, assured sources of the Italian presidency of the forum of the twenty powers.

The G-20 heads of state or government agreed on a global minimum tax on companies of at least 15% to achieve a fairer tax system and prevent them from taking advantage of complacent tax regimes and not paying taxes where they operate.

One of the most enthusiastic was the president of the United States, Joe biden, who signed the agreement and ensured that the international community “help people by making companies contribute by paying their fee” of taxes.

A MINIMUM TAX FOR THE WORLD

The mechanism, to be adopted for 2030, follows the path already traced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) of a system based on two pillars.

The first fixes that the volume of the residual profit of the companies, that is, the remaining after the country where the headquarters is has stayed with the tax corresponding to 10% of the profitability, it will be distributed among the countries where they operate.

The second establishes a minimum corporate rate of 15% for those with a turnover of at least 750 million euros.

The OECD has already reported that 136 countries and jurisdictions, which cover more than 90% of world GDP over the 140 that participate in the negotiations, agreed that for the first pillar the figure is 25% of that residual profit, after until now it was being discussed between a range between 20 and 30%.

This refers to large companies with a worldwide turnover of more than 20,000 million euros and a profitability of more than 10%, and the distribution of profits will be made between countries where each company has revenues of more than one million euros (250,000 euros in small state).

The goal, the sources added, is to ensure fair tax rules, modern and efficient, keys to promote investment and growth.

A G20 WITH ABSENCES OF WEIGHT

The leaders of this forum, whose countries accumulate 80% of the gross domestic product and 60% of the population of the planet, reunited physically after the pandemic, since the one in Riyadh last year had to be held virtually.

Through the Roman neighborhood of the EUR, fully armored for the occasion, leaders such as Biden, the head of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchez; the president of France, Emmanuel Macron; the British Prime Minister, Boris johnson, or the outgoing Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, for whom this G-20 will be the last.

From Latin America came the Argentine president, Alberto Fernandez, who denounced the high debt of his country with the International Monetary Fund, and that of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, while Mexico was represented by its foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard.

But the summit featured two exceptions absences, which somehow jeopardize the sponsored multilateralism: that of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, that by videoconference demanded the reciprocal recognition of the vaccines between blocks.

And the president of China, Xi Jinping, which thousands of kilometers away asked his peers to be “an example” in reducing carbon emissions.

OTHER KEYS: HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT

Other important points addressed in the “Cloud”, a modern Roman congress center, were the management of the coronavirus pandemic and the leaders promised to distribute vaccines and immunize 70% of the population by 2022.

This is a key issue because the way out of the crisis depends on it and, therefore, the leaders posed in the family photo with some of the “heroes” of the pandemic, doctors, nurses or Civil Protection workers.

On the other hand, there was talk of pressing environmental issue, on the eve of the United Nations Summit on Climate Change, which begins on Sunday in the British Glasgow. “We have a moment now to try to take some of the nebulous Paris commitments, solidify them into strong and fast commitments to reduce emissions, cars and carbon“British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told ITW television.

The brooch was put on by the queen Maximum from the Netherlands, who in a parallel panel on SMEs and women entrepreneurs asked leaders if enough was done for them: “I would say we can do more,” he said.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more