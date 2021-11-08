11/08/2021 at 17:15 CET

One of the great priorities of Luis Enrique In these three days of work before playing the first final to access the World Cup in Athens is to reinforce the confidence of their forwards. The goal is essential against two rivals like Greece and Sweden who will accumulate many players in their area and against whom it will be key to sharpen the aim a lot. Lucho knows it and has taken a lot of artillery.

The technician has sought to make up for two major absences, as are those of Ferran Torres and Oyarzabal due to injury. Especially relevant is that of the Manchester City forward, author of 12 goals in 22 games. He is the Pichichi of the second era Luis Enrique and a key piece. Torres and Oyarzabal were precisely the authors of the three goals scored by Spain in the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League.

Ansu was the great hope, but he fell in Balaídos. Despite the mishap it means, its replacement is also exciting. Raúl de Tomás is the national top scorer with 7 goals and is in excellent form. To his opportunism must be added the enormous enthusiasm to take advantage of the opportunity.

Brahim, Milan’s ’10 on loan from Madrid, is another of the great weapons that combine enthusiasm and quality. The young forward has scored 4 goals and delivered 2 assists in 11 games this season. The same could be applied with Pablo Fornals what is that comes out in West Ham.

He has scored in the last two matchdays, including one of the goals to defeat powerful Liverpool. Furthermore, Fornals already kept Spanish hope alive in this World Cup qualifying phase with one of the goals in Kosovo.

New sap

The new sap is compensated by players who have proven their reliability with the selection. Morata, despite not going through his best moment in Juventus, has 22 goals in 48 games with the national team.

Dani Olmo has recovered the good sessions with Leipzig, as seen against PSG, while Pablo Sarabia has successfully overcome his acclimatization to Sporting de Portugal and has scored in the last two Champions League games.

The list of strikers is completed with Rodrigo Moreno. Holder in Leeds United in Bielsa has experience in his favor. With the national team, he was a talisman in the last qualifying phase of the 2021 Eurocup by scoring the decisive goal in Sweden to certify the pass.

Spain has resources and hopes to exploit them. In addition, in the second row there are also players with the ability to see the goal, such as Carlos Soler, who scored two goals in his first two international matches, or Mikel Merino, who this last day scored with Real Sociedad against Osasuna.

The goal should not be lacking in two tough battles in Athens and Seville. Spain wants to go to the World Cup without having to resort to the heads or tails of the March play-offs.