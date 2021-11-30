11/30/2021 at 10:56 CET

Hannah hampton has trouble filling a glass of water, but no problem stopping balls. The current Aston Villa goalkeeper It is one of the proper names of the English Women Super League. Not only because he is in top form, he has already accumulated more than 200 stops in the competition after having debuted at 16 years old, nor because this week he has earned his first call with the English senior team. It is because of all the walls it has broken down to get where it is. Because, as a child, Hampton was advised that she better forget about playing sports.

“There is no explanation that she is a goalkeeper”

The 21-year-old soccer player was born with a serious vision problem. He suffers from strabismus and has undergone several operations to correct it as much as possible, but the condition is still there. The glass of water was not a joke. In fact, she admits it herself. “If I don’t hold the glass with one hand and the bottle with the other, I am unable to refill it. I spill it all & rdquor ;, he acknowledged this week in an interview with the BBC, before further explaining his problem.

“I do not perceive the depth. I don’t know how to judge distances. Honestly, being a goalkeeper suffering from this does not have much explanation, but I just play & rdquor ;, sentenced the goalkeeper, incredulous. “When I was little I went through the consultation of many doctors. In general, everyone told me to forget about playing professional sports & rdquor ;.

“They told me I couldn’t”

His first caps for England illustrates not only his talent, but also his great determination. “I think one of the reasons I’m here is because they always told me I couldn’t do it & rdquor ;. The first club to detect Hannah Hampton’s talent was, curiously, Villarreal. The footballer moved to Spain with her family at the age of five, and began training at the ‘groguet’ club, where she started as a center forward.

In 2010 her family returned to England, and she ended up in the Stoke City quarry. There she changed position to become a goalkeeper. And as if that weren’t enough, in high school he also decided to try field hockey. His passion for the sport was endless, almost like his talent. In 2017 a Birmingham City scout did not want to let her escape, and recruited her to become a professional footballer. Along the way, he passed through all the lower categories of the English team. This past summer he signed for Aston Villa, where he has devoted himself to the best level of his career.

“They always told me that I couldn’t do according to what jobs. That I could never be a pilot, or a surgeon & mldr; but I wanted to play sports. Always. I started doing it when I was little, and I haven’t looked back anymore & rdquor ;. And with that dizzying determination is how Hannah Hampton has changed not only her life, but that of future generations who have in it a reference that, sometimes, work has its reward.