11/11/2021 at 22:49 CET

Jordi Gil – Athens (Special Envoy)

Spain is one point away from qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Luis Rubiales dressed the Acropolis of Athens in the morning and the Greek gods pushed for the best possible carom to be given: Unexpected Swedish defeat in Goergia and an ex officio victory for the Red with a penalty goal from Pablo Sarabia.

GRE

ESP

Greece

Vlachodimos, Androutsos, Goutas, Tzavellas, Tsimikas, Giannoulis (Limnios, 68 ‘), Siopis, Bouchalakis (Pelkas, 77’), Mantalos, Masouras (Tzolis, 45 ‘) and Pavlidis (Douvikas, 45’)

Spain

Unai Simón, Carvajal, Laporte, Iñigo Martínez (Azpilicueta, 89 ‘), Gayà, Rodri, Gavi (Busquets, 64’), Koke, Sarabia (Olmo, 55 ‘), De Tomás (Rodrigo Moreno, 55’) and Morata ( Fornals, 64 ‘)

Goals

0-1, Sarabia, from a penalty (25 ‘)

Referee

Szymon Marciniak (Poland). TA: Siopis (33 ‘), Tsimikas (54’), Goutas (58 ‘) and Tzavellas (92’) / Sarabia (47 ‘)

Incidents

Spyros Louis from Athens, about 15,000 spectators with very restrictive measures due to Covid-19

Luis Enrique presented an unexpected eleven keeping to key pieces such as Azpilicueta, Busquets and Alba for Sunday’s game against Sweden. The line-up was decided before knowing the Swedish defeat, so the technician exhibited his philosophy again that any of the 25 summoned can play.

It was difficult for Spain to catch the tone. Greece pressed up at the beginning and made the exit very difficult. RDT and Morata exchanged between the center and the left wing to offer solutions, with Sarabia much more fixed on the left. Finally it was Gavi who took responsibility for breaking lines. The young Blaugrana divided, received in a three-quarter zone and began to generate superiorities.

The selection improved and RDT had a couple of approaches in which he only lacked finesse in the last cut. Greece recoiled, but found a space in a counter to give a good scare. Masouras went for speed and scored for the short post, but started offside and the línier noticed.

Iñigo Martínez redeems himself

Spain could not be trusted because of their dominance and the goal came from set pieces. Iñigo Martínez redeemed himself from his mistake in the duel against the Greeks in Granada and he was smarter than Giannoulis to advance and force the maximum penalty. Pablo Sarabia caught the ball and scored the goal safely.

The national team felt comfortable and had the opportunity to extend distances in a powerful snatch from Morata, who stood before Vlachodimos, who repelled his left foot almost accidentally with his arm.

Greece risks

Greece played everything for everything in the second half. Two new tips came out and the team advanced. Spain had more problems and repeatedly fell into the offside trap.

Difficulties increased when Gavi had to be replaced by a blow to the face from Bouchalakis, which was not even worth the yellow card. Lucho drew on Busquesta’s experience and replaced the three forwards to gain freshness.

The game entered the final stretch with a short marker and Greece believed in its options. Tzavellas from set pieces touched the tie. Spain was finally able to control the rhythm in the closing stages against a very tired opponent and take a treasure from Athens.