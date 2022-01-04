The Queen isabel II ended a difficult year, in which she saw her husband, the prince, die Philip of Edinburgh and now one of her closest friends, her former personal assistant Lady farnham. In the midst of mourning, the monarch decided to give him a ‘gift of gold’ to his daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall.

It was on Friday, December 31, on New Year’s Eve, that the queen gave a significant present to Camila, the wife of his son and heir Carlos. It is one of the most prestigious titles in the royal family.

Has named her lady of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most important in Great Britain, which is classified as the highest British civil and military honor that can be obtained.

“Her Majesty The Queen is delighted to appoint Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall … as a Royal Lady of the Very Noble Order of the Garter,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

This distinction represents a great honor for Camila, 74, a figure who has become a key figure in the British monarchy since her relationship with Prince Charles became official.

With this Order, established by the King Edward III in 1348 and which is inspired by the legend of the Knights of the Round Table of the King Arthur, the Duchess of Cornwall will now have the same rank as the children of the monarch, who are also members of the Order of the Garter.

In addition to honoring her daughter-in-law, the Queen also appointed the Very Honorable Valerie Ann, Baroness Amos CH, as Lady Companion and the Very Honorable Anthony Charles Lynton Blair as Knight of the Garter.

According to the agency ., this distinction was granted by the sovereign without the advice of the prime minister, since it is an exclusive appointment of the queen, therefore it is considered as a personal gift that Isabel decided to grant him.

The story of Camila Parker and Prince Charles

The two met in 1970 at a polo match. The couple maintained a secret romance until Prince Charles had to go far away to pursue his naval career. Since the wedding with Lady di In 1981, there were indications that Carlos was actually still in love with Camila.

After the death of the Princess Diana, Carlos and Camila made their first public appearance in 1999 and by 2003 they went to live together in Clarence house, where they have lived ever since. Two years later they were married by the civilian in a discreet civil ceremony and in the absence of the sovereign.

Camilla chose to take the title of Duchess of Cornwall rather than Princess of Wales to avoid comparisons with Diana.

