Jon Rahm. © RC Valderrama

Spain will once again be the scene of a good handful of top-level professional tournaments in 2022. The calendars of the DP World Tour, Ladies European Tour Y Challenge Tour. Only of these three circuits there are nine appointments already confirmed, with the possibility that some more will join in the course of the season. These nine tournaments should be joined by those of the Alps Tour, which each year has two or three stops in Spain, although its calendar is not official yet, and those of the LET Access Series, which only in 2021 had two appointments. So, the conclusion, before going into details, is that we will have at least one top-level tournament in Spain between the months of May and November. Take out your agendas and make plans because this is what can be seen in Spain in 2022 …

– May 5 to 8: the year of professional competition in Spain starts with a double appointment, it will be necessary to divide or choose. That weekend the Challenge of Spain and a Ladies European Tour tournament in Madrid are held at the same time. In both cases, the venue has not yet been released. As Ten Golf has learned, everything indicates that the Challenge of Spain will be played in La Zapateira, while the possible venues of the LET in Madrid are more open.

– June 9-12: second tournament of the Challenge Tour in Spain. The tournament is confirmed, but the venue has not been revealed at the moment, and there are several that are fighting for this date. Andalusia always runs, after the success of Sancti Petri, as well as Empordá Golf, very satisfied with last year’s tournaments and Madrid.

– August 18 to 10: one of the big events of the season. The Aramco Team Series will be held for the second time in Sotogrande, specifically on the La Reserva route.

– September 29 to October 2: one of the classic appointments on the Ladies European Tour calendar. The Estrella Damm Ladies Mediterranean Open is held in Sitges, at the Terramar Golf Club.

– October 6 to 9: again Madrid and the Country Club will host the Acciona Open of Spain, where Rafa Cabrera Bello will act as defending champion and we will see if it can be with the presence of Jon Rahm and Sergio García.

– October 13-16: just the week after, as happened in 2021, the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters will be played in Valderrama. Another key appointment in the national calendar.

– November 3-6: the grand finale of the Challenge Tour, the last stop on the Road to Mallorca, will be held on the Alcanada route.

– November 24-27: another of the great finals of 2022, exactly that of the Race to Costa del Sol. The Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain will take place in Marbella, where Carlota Ciganda will defend the title.

These appointments that are already confirmed could be joined by one or two more tournaments on the European Tour in Majorca or Canary Islands. Work continues for it, although it is difficult to reach the minimum prize pool of two million dollars. Negotiations between private and public initiative continue to find the way to make the tournament a reality. The date of this tournament that is in the air could be from October 20 to 23, which would be three consecutive tournaments in Spain, the same as in 2021, or in March-April, just before the Masters.

In the same way, as we say, you have to join four tournaments as a minimum of the Alps Tour and the LET Access Series. Last year the Alps Las Castillas were held in July and the Andalusia in September, as well as the LETAS in July and October, in Zaragoza and Barcelona. Thus, a year with some 14 top-level professional tournaments in Spain should not be ruled out. One more year our territory stands out as one of the main houses of the great circuits.