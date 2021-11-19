11/19/2021 at 18:36 CET

Sevilla and Alavés resume the competition after the break for the national team matches and will meet on Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium in a good inertia of game and results that they left in LaLiga before the interruption of the tournament, with the Andalusian team installed in the fight for the first places and the Basque separated from the relegation places.

The formation that Julen Lopetegui trains won in his previous local league appearance against Osasuna (2-0) and later he went to rest with another convincing victory in the derby he played against Betis (0-2) at the Benito Villamarín.

They were good feelings that subtracted some of the bitterness left in the Champions League, in which they lost 1-2 against French Lille on the last day, which complicates the presence of the team in the eighth of the tournament.

The Basque coach thus has an important appointment next Tuesday also in Seville against German Wolfsburg, in which he is obliged to win, but now all his interest is in the search for victory against Alavés and continue in that fight for the leadership in domestic competition.

Lopetegui recovered on Thursday, in the penultimate preparatory session of the week, to the extreme Suso Fernández, rejoined the group after an injury, and already counted in the Andalusian capital with the ten internationals who were with their teams, although Argentine Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez returned with a knee problem.

Apart from the evolution that Papu and others are experiencing, the squad has the losses of Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri and that of right-back and captain, Jesús Navas, both due to more far-reaching injuries, with which the Sevilla coach will have to assess the physical condition and the fatigue with which the internationals have arrived to put the best eleven this Saturday, without losing sight of the European appointment on Tuesday as well.

The people from Vitoria visit the Sevilla coliseum at the best moment since the season began by achieving ten of the last twelve points at stake. The defensive solidity of the Albiazules and the state of grace of players like Joselu Mato or Luis Rioja has made Javi Calleja’s squad a dangerous group to take into account.

They were already able to overtake Atlético de Madrid and take a valuable point at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, ​​which together with other good victories against direct rivals has placed the babazorros in fourteenth place.

Ximo Navarro will be the only casualty in the Basque team that travels with the intention of getting his first win since Pizjuán stood up. Thus, the ‘Glorious’ coach will be able to count on almost all of his arsenal to face one of the fittest teams in the category.

Fernando Pacheco will defend the Albiazul goal and will be supported in defense by Martín Aguirregabiria, Florian Lejeune, Víctor Laguardia and Rubén Duarte. The Senegalese Mamadou Loum will return to his position in the center of the field after returning from playing with his national team and could be accompanied by Toni Moya and Pere Pons, although Tomás Pina is also emerging to be able to jump in the “eleven & rdquor; albiazul.

In the most offensive zone Édgar Méndez, Joselu Mato and Luis Rioja will try to put the Andalusian rear in trouble.

Probable lineups

Seville: Bonus; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson; Fernando, Joan Jordán; Lamela, Rakitic, Ocampos; and Rafa Mir.

Alaves: Pacheco; Martín, Laguardia, Lejeune, Duarte; Loum, Moya or Pina, Pons; Édgar, Rioja and Joselu.

Referee: Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz (Galician Committee).

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Hour: 16.15