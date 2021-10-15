The latest feature to hit Google devices is the ability to record a video in emergency situations and automatically send it to selected contacts.

Mobile phones have come to give us a hand in complicated or even dangerous situations. And, is that, these devices are part of our life and are present almost twenty-four hours a day in our pocket.

Integrating smart features that can help us out when we run into trouble is something every manufacturer should include. Apple already does it with its smart watches.

Now it seems that Google has joined, although with its Google Pixel terminals. The feature we are talking about is part of an update that will be exclusive to mobiles launched under the Mountain View company.

It is not uncommon for Google to launch exclusive features or functionalities of its terminals, although it is the creator of Android it is normal that they try to differentiate themselves in some way and in this way they do.

The feature we are talking about is built into the settings that handle emergency situations. Google phones will start recording automatically when they detect that it is an emergency situation.

This operation is very reminiscent of a security camera. In addition to recording what the Google terminals will offer, it is the possibility of sending this video automatically to the users that we select.

Of course, this automatic recording will not prevent us from using the mobile in a normal way. Unlike a normal recording, you can continue to use your mobile in the same way as when you are not recording.

We have been with the new Google mobile for a few days and these are our first impressions of a Pixel 4a that arrives to fight in the quality of its only main camera and in size, since it is a very compact mobile with the latest Android in its interior.

This recording will be automatically uploaded to the Google cloud so that you have a backup to access at any time. Recording can last a maximum of 45 minutes.

The weight will not be excessive, from the settings of this feature what is said is that it will weigh on average about 10MB, so the quality or resolution of the video will have to be seen. In principle, the feature is already available for users with Pixel mobiles.