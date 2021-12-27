In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If your home WiFi is malfunctioning, it is highly likely your router’s fault. Now the Google model is heavily discounted in price to fix it.

Good news if you suffer from an internet connection at home that is either slow, unstable or both at the same time, and that is that there are many routers for sale that improve that of your operator and they are an investment that will pay off. profitable.

One of the most advanced, especially because of how easy it is to install and configure, is Google’s, the Nest WiFi, which Amazon has on offer right now for just 69 euros.

It is quite a bargain, especially since its original price is much higher. Now it has a discount of 57% so it is available to all those who want to give a great leap in quality to their wireless network.

Google Dual Band Wireless Router. Covers up to 120 square meters per router and is compatible with mesh networks.

Without a doubt, it is one of the best routers to buy in 2021. If you also buy more than one unit, you can configure them to create a mesh network, that is, it is also a router with WiFi Mesh.

Normally, the routers installed by operators in Spain tend to leave a lot to be desired in terms of range and signal quality, something that practically forces either to use a good network cable to speed up the connection or simply to install another router.

Although there are many models for sale that are quite worth it -some already with WiFi 6 at good prices- few are as manageable as Google’s, which guides you step by step through the installation from the Google Home application itself.

These are the best routers you can buy with WiFi 6, the new WiFi standard that multiplies the speed of the internet.

If we were to surely point out an alternative at least at its level, it would be the Huawei AX3, which with a price of only 29 euros in its Dual Core edition has WiFi 6 and also configuration methods that are quite easy for anyone to handle, as we could see from first hand when we conduct your analysis.

In any case, whether you prefer the Huawei or Google models, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain thanks to the Asian firm’s eStore or Amazon.

