The Walt Disney Company never misses an opportunity when it comes to generating millions of dollars, and it seems like it has found the next. Through Variety it is reported that the mouse company is developing a series based on The Goonies – 68%, a 1985 film starring renowned stars such as Sean Astin, Josh Brolin and Corey Feldman. The project will reach the Disney Plus platform and then we share all the details about the news.

The goonies presents the story of Mikey, a thirteen-year-old boy who together with his older brother and his friends form the group that gives the film its name. One day they decide to go up to the attic of their house, where their father keeps antiques. There they find a map of a lost treasure that dates from the time of the pirates and they do not think about it long before embarking on an adventure that will forever mark their lives. Although the film received mixed reviews at the time, it is now considered a classic from the 1980s that everyone should see.

According to Variety, the series The goonies Will be called Our Time It will not be a remake, but will tell the story of a group of boys who will try to recreate the movie, scene by scene, with the help of their teacher. A pilot had previously been made at Fox studios, but executives weren’t pleased to see that the leads were too young. The project is being carried out by both Warner Bros. TV and Disney Plus, an interesting deal amid so much competition for customer preference. Here the declarations of Clancy Collins White, executive vice president and chief development officer at Warner.

Sarah worked non-stop to deliver this amazing script, we read it, and then everyone got locked up for COVID. So we went back many months later and finished the beautiful pilot, and it was with an amazing cast, but unfortunately a little too young for Fox. So we immediately hit the road. We didn’t have anything in development at Disney Plus yet. It has been another example of being able to open a path where there was none by virtue of a great story, a great driver, a great series. The deal has been a long time to come to fruition, but we are very excited to move forward.

Several stars of The goonies They did not have special relevance in the film industry after the release of the film. Among the success stories we can highlight Sean Astin, present in the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings as Samwise Gamgee and Josh Brolin, who in recent years had major roles in films like Sicario: No Man’s Land – 94% or Deadpool 2 – 85%, not forgetting that he played Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Corey Feldman also maintains a certain popularity for his numerous appearances in 1980s films and for his controversial statements about child sexual abuse in Hollywood.

The Variety report does not include details on the start of filming for Our Time nor the names of the actors who will be part of the cast, much less a tentative release date. Fans of the children’s classic will have to wait a little longer for news. Stay tuned for our page in the future.

