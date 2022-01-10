GUILLERMO DEL PALACIO

When the Executive announced its package of measures in September, it did so with the idea that the price of electricity would have stabilized at the end of March.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, delayed the end of the electricity price crisis for a few months – or, at least, the moment in which the price begins to soften – and already expects “a significant reduction in electricity prices. energy “for the first semester of the year. When the Executive announced its package of measures to minimize the impact on citizens’ bills, it did so with the expectation that the situation would be channeled at the end of March.

According to Sánchez, this will have an impact on the level of inflation in Spain. The president also recalled in an interview on Cadena Ser that he has to do, at least 30% according to the Bank of Spain, with the fact that “in 2020 we are experiencing a real depreciation of prices.”

Thus, this rebound “as a consequence of a drop in GDP that we had and a confinement that we had in 2020” is joined by the price of energy that the Government now considers could be maintained until June. “What all the analysts tell us is that, throughout the middle of this year, we will already be seeing a significant reduction in energy prices,” he said.

Already when the measures were announced in September, experts considered that the trend would continue to be bullish and warned that the fall may not arrive until November. Their forecasts – they also forecast an average of 125 euros in that month – ended up being too optimistic and, although the price fell compared to October (193.43 euros on average, compared to 199.9 the previous month), the year closed with a new record in December: 239.16 euros.

In this sense, the president advanced that it could be extend some of the measuressuch as the reduction of VAT to “cushion all this rise in prices” and reduce the invoice. The government has already extended the tax cut until April 30: the VAT went from 21% to 10% and the special electricity tax is at its legal minimum, 0.5%, instead of 5.11%.

Sánchez’s statements arrive, precisely, on the eve of the day with the most expensive electricity of 2022, with an average price of € 223.16 per megawatt hour on Tuesday. After a short break in the first days of the year – on holidays there is less consumption and, therefore, demand drops – electricity once again exceeded the 200 euro barrier on the 6th and only on Sunday did it drop to 119 , 24 to start the week again with an increase of 82% and 217m26 euros / MWh on Monday, according to OMIE.

