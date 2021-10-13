Advancement of the Housing Law

Updated on Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – 19:20

The agreement for the future Housing Law between PSOE and United We Can includes the “withdrawal of tax privileges” for large owners that the budget project advances

The Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, in Congress Agreement The new Housing Law will force large landowners to lower rents and freeze the price for individuals

The agreement for the future Housing Law between PSOE and Unidas Podemos includes the “withdrawal of tax privileges” for large landowners. It was one of the points that transcended the pact, although neither a government partner nor the other specified what it was about. Until today.

As the Minister of Finance has advanced, Mara Jess Montero, the 2022 budget project includes a reduction of the tax credit in the corporate tax for companies that are dedicated to the rental of housing, from 85% to 40%.

According to Montero, this measure was already announced “when we made public the agreement (of the housing law) and that it is already being advanced in this budget.”

This is one of the demands that United We Can has put on the table in recent months to support the Accounts for next year and today that demand has been specified, as well as the demand that has to do with the Corporation tax.

The 2022 PGE incorporate a minimum rate of 15% for corporate tax for companies with a turnover of more than 20 million euros or that constitute consolidated groups, so that “due to the effect of deductions” they cannot fall below that figure.

This minimum rate will be 18% for credit and oil companies -whose nominal rate is 30% instead of 25% for other companies- and 10% for newly created companies, whose nominal rate is 15%.

The impact of the establishment of a minimum rate will be seen in 2023, which will be when the year 2022 is settled, for about 400 million euros, while in 2022 it will add less than 50 million, explained Montero in statements collected by the . agency.

This measure is an “adjustment”, insisted the minister, who has focused on a reform “much more ambitious” in the future than focusing on “how and in what way are fiscal credits consolidated.”

Changes in pension plans

Montero has estimated at 2,000 million euros the “savings” for families, self-employed workers and companies due to the suspension of the electricity production tax, the reduction of the VAT on electricity and the special tax on electricity, with the consequent loss of revenue.

Specifically, given that the special electricity tax “goes entirely to the autonomous coffers”, this loss of income will have to be compensated.

Montero has also pointed out that as of next year lower the maximum contribution from 2,000 to 1,500 euros annual deductible in individual pension plans while it rises to 8,500 in group or company plans.

The minister has added that in the modalities of business plans in which contributions from the worker are allowed, these may be deducted above 1,500 euros as long as the contribution of the company is higher and with that global limit of 10,000 euros. It has advanced to create a specific heading in the tax on economic activities for the activity of journalists.

He has also insisted on the government’s commitment to the fight against fraud by advancing a record budget for the Tax Agency of 1.7 billion.

