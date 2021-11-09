11/09/2021 at 17:45 CET

EP

The Vice President of Economic Affairs of the Government, Nadia Calviño, assured this Tuesday that Spain is in a position to meet its deficit and debt reduction targets this year even in a “most adverse” economic scenario, as the European Commission could foresee in the forecasts that it will publish this Thursday with a cut in the growth expected this year in Spain.

Speaking to the press after participating in a meeting of EU Economy and Finance ministers in Brussels (Ecofin), Calviño explained that the “up and down” revisions that are taking place “do not have to surprise us” because of the environment of “relative uncertainty” and also because of “some changes” caused by the pandemic that may be affecting the evolution of economic indicators.

Faced with this situation, he continued, the Government has opted for a “very clear line of action” to prepare the General State Budgets (PGE) for this year and 2022, based on “prudence”.

“That prudence allows us to be in line to meet the objectives of reducing deficit and debt over GDP in 2021 even in a macroeconomic scenario that may be more adverse “, He has assured, after being asked about a possible reduction in the growth forecast for Spain from Brussels this Thursday.

“We have adopted a prudent attitude when preparing the General State Budgets for 2021 and also for 2022 so that, in fact, the better performance of tax revenues allows us, even in a not so positive macroeconomic scenario, to be in line to meet the objective of reducing deficit over GDP and debt over GDP already in 2021 and also in 2022 “, he insisted.

New proposal for quotes

On the other hand, the economic vice president has preferred not to enter to assess the new proposal to raise social contributions 0.6% for ten years, included in the new text that this Monday the Government has brought to the table of social dialogue on the pension reform.

“I prefer not to pronounce on proposals that are currently being negotiated and debated by social agents,” he has settled, although he has highlighted the “constructive environment” in which the conversations are taking place to reach an agreement.

Calviño has emphasized, on the other hand, that the objective “is clear” and is “not only to guarantee decent pensions now” but also “in 20 and 40 years”. “As a responsible government, we believe that it is time to strengthen our public pension system,” he said, and then reiterated that it is necessary to “let the social agents work.”