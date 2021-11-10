Updated Wednesday, 10 November 2021 – 20:10

Brussels demands that it be demonstrated with data that the system will be sustainable with the pension reforms of 2021 and 2022

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá this Wednesday in CongressFERNANDO ALVARADOEFE

The Government has finally signed with the European Commission to undertake an extension of the period of years worked to calculate pensions in 2022 and also a stoppage of the maximums. This is contained in the so-called operational agreement published today by the Ministry of Finance and the European Commission, which further clarifies the commitments made by the Government of Pedro Sanchez to get European funds.

In the document, signed by the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, and the Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, and that it has finally been published, it is stipulated that by the last quarter of 2022 it should have entered into force “the legislation for the adjustment of the calculation period, expanding it for the calculation of the retirement pension“. Sources of the Ministry of Social Security indicate that it was already a commitment with Brussels, although its owner, Jose Luis Escrivá, has made ambiguous statements on the matter and members of Podemos warned that they would reject the measure as it constitutes “an adjustment” of pensions. Currently the pension is calculated over 25 years of contributions, but by expanding the base, access to the benefit is hardened, although it may also favor some groups if, as Escrivá suggests, it is allowed to choose the best years of contributions.

In the contract to obtain the funds, it is also assumed that, in addition to the 0.6% rise in contributions that has been proposed to the social agents, there will be the so-called top-down of the maximum bases, which currently correspond to those who they earn more than 45,000 euros. It is also established for next year the “eLegislation entered into force to adjust the maximum contribution base: progressive increase in the maximum contribution base of the system and the adaptation of the maximum pensions to broaden the contribution base and the progressiveness of the system and increase overall income “.

As for the so-called sustainability factor that linked pensions to life expectancy, the European Commission accepts its repeal as long as it is replaced by “a mechanism that guarantees intergenerational equity and budgetary sustainability adjusting to demographic changes.” That is, with economic effects similar to the repealed sustainability factor.

In any case, the European Commission reserves the right to request additional reports upon the mere entry into force of the reforms and specifically specifies in the signed document that it wants the “publication of updated projections that show how pension reforms undertaken in 2021 and 2022 ensure fiscal sustainability in the long term, also taking into account the impact of other structural reforms, such as labor market reforms. “

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more