01/03/2022 at 13:03 CET

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge has opened a line of aid for which it will allocate 75 million euros to actions to be carried out between now and the end of 2025 to restore river ecosystems and reduce flood risks in urban environments.

To these helps Town councils, provincial councils, town councils and island councils, regions or associations may attend.

The call for aid, which is developed through the Biodiversity Foundation and the General Water Directorate, is aimed at implementing solutions for restoring river ecosystems and reducing the risk of flooding in urban environments.

The grants are part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR) and finance up to 95 percent of local government projects for the restoration of the fluvial space, the implementation of sustainable drainage systems, the improvement of the permeability and the increase of the environmental values ​​of rivers in urban areas.

They also contemplate actions to mitigate and adapt urban environments to the risk of flooding and to reduce the vulnerability of exposed elements in flood areas in order to improve the ecological status of the river system in Spain.

Each local public administration may be eligible for grants of between 500,000 euros and 4,000,000 euros per project. Groups of beneficiaries and other entities such as scientific and non-profit that present their proposals before March 16, 2022 may also attend.

The selection will be made on a competitive basis, with a evaluation system based on the technical quality of the proposals, their positive environmental and social impact and on strategic criteria as its permanence in time and its replicability in other contexts.

All projects must include plans for governance and participation, for measuring and monitoring indicators, and for communication and awareness raising.

The aid line will contribute to improving the ecological status of the Spanish river system for the achievement of milestone 77 of the PRTR, which calls for restoring at least 200 kilometers of riverbeds and riverbanks and protecting 40,000 inhabitants from the risk of flooding.

This call is in addition to the five approved in the last quarter of this year: 58 million euros for renaturation and urban resilience; 2.5 million for biodiversity and science; 20 million for the bioeconomy and ecological transition; 4.25 million for stranding and rescue of marine species and 4 million more to support CITES centers.

In 2022 the foundation hopes to publish a second edition of some of these calls for example, in the area of ​​urban renaturation and resilience (62 million) and biodiversity and science (2 million euros), among others.