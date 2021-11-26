11/26/2021 at 09:24 CET

The Social Security in this month of November allocated a record figure of 10,280.2 million euros to the payment of the payroll of contributory pensions, almost 3.3% more than in the same month of 2020, as reported this Friday by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

Together with the monthly pension payroll, the Extraordinary pay for November, the amount of which reaches 10,017.5 million euros, 3.3% more than in 2020. In this way, adding the monthly payroll and the extra pay, Social Security allocated more than 20,000 million euros to contributory pensions in November.

The extra pay is received by 9.9 million pensioners and its average amount is 1,013.7 euros, almost 2.2% more than in November of last year.

The Department headed by José Luis Escrivá estimates that pension spending was 12% of the GDP in the last year, a figure lower than that of 2020 (12.4% of GDP), a year conditioned by the impact of the pandemic on GDP, but higher than that of 2019 (10.9% of GDP).

The expenditure estimated by the Government for 2021 represents an increase of 3% compared to the year 2020, in line with the advance in the General State Budgets.

In November of this year, 9,899,198 contributory pensions were paid, 1.1% more than a year ago. Of the total pensions, more than 6.2 million were retirement pensions and 2.35 million were widowhood pensions.

In the first ten months of the year (last available period) there have been 497,671 pension registrations, while 406,898 withdrawals have been registered.

In this way, the highs outweigh the lows, a trend that was already observed for the first time in a long time in the data that has been reported almost since the beginning of the year.

This trend breaks with the one that occurred during the months of the pandemic, when the mortality that the Covid was causing on the elderly caused the low pensions to be higher than the high ones.

The average retirement pension rises 2%

The average retirement pension reached 1,194.94 euros per month in November, 2.2% more than last year.

For its part, the average pension of the system, which includes the different types of pension (retirement, permanent disability, widowhood, orphanhood and in favor of family members), increased by 2.1% year-on-year, to stand at 1,038.49 on November 1 euros per month.