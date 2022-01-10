Updated on Monday, 10 January 2022 – 01:59

Darias refuses to break the monopoly of pharmacies and does not imitate France, which makes antigen tests cheaper below two euros

It happened at the end of December for example in the Carrefour hypermarket in Drancy, on the outskirts of Paris. It is not a municipality of millionaires and as the Minister of Health of socialist origin Olivier vranFinally, it broke the monopoly of pharmacies and it came into force for supermarkets to temporarily sell antigen tests, there was an avalanche. In the pharmacy it is difficult to find and they are worth 5.20 euros, while here they cost 1.95, the customers said at the exit.

Mercadona also sells them in Lisbon and apologizes on social media with its Spanish customers: In Portugal, the legislation allows their sale in supermarkets while in Spain, their sale is authorized exclusively in Pharmacies.

The average price in Spain is 213% higher than in European Union countries that allow its sale in supermarkets or even 271% higher than in Germany, according to updated data from the National Association of Large Distribution Companies ( Anged) -the one that brings together Carrefour, El Corte Ingls or Alcampo in Spain- to which this newspaper has had access. According to Anged, antigen tests cost on average in Spain between 5 and 8 euros; in Germany, 1.75; in France, 1.95; in the Netherlands, 2.50 and in neighboring Portugal, 2.10. The average in these countries is 2,075 euros, compared to 6.5 in Spain.

Faced with the French decision, the executive vice president of Anged, Javier Milln-Astray, he wrote to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, on the 28th, offering the Carrefour network or El Corte Ingls, among others: The reason is to convey our most sincere offer of collaboration so that, as different European countries such as Germany, Portugal and, recently France have done, can authorize the sale of Covid tests and tests in our commercial establishments. Darias’s response came days later at a press conference rejecting the offer and maintaining that these tests should only be sold in pharmacies, because it is the right channel. Darias considers that the Portuguese socialist government is erring in allowing the aforementioned group that presides Juan Roig sell test in Portugal or the German coalition by maintaining that Lidl or Aldi can do it in Germany? The veto of the Government of Pedro Sanchez Not only does it make the distribution of these crucial products difficult to stop the virus, but it also makes them more expensive for citizens, given the difference in prices with countries without monopoly. This should certainly be a subject of interest to the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn.

We do not understand why the Portuguese, French, Germans, Dutch, etc. can buy tests in commercial establishments and the Spanish cannot. It is only about helping and offering solutions and providing a service to society in a situation as complicated as the one we are experiencing. in which a massive demand for tests by citizens cannot be met and with prices that double or even triple those of Europehe adds.

In Anged they deny that they are looking for business, but rather to sell tests without margin and to take advantage of their capacity to buy from Chinese manufacturers and their extensive distribution network. There are some 55,000 hypermarkets and supermarkets in Spain in Spain, compared to 22,000 pharmacies.

In this association they point out that a decree that temporarily modifies September 2000, which regulates the sale of medical devices for diagnosis through pharmacies, would suffice. Darias’s French counterpart has given that permission until the end of January, when he hopes to have passed the peak of the current wave. In no case should it permanently contravene the monopoly of the pharmacies for medical devices, the French minister justifies himself to appease the protests of his pharmacists who allege that the tests should be sold with control and advice.

Another battle of Anged or Asedas -which represents Mercadona- is the bureaucracy with the hiring of employees who tested positive. One in seven workers does not join because, being well, they cannot get the doctor to receive them, they criticize. They request automatic registrations for recovered after seven days without the current face-to-face consultation system.

Meanwhile, Spain recorded the most uncontrolled inflation of the major euro countries in December. It’s not just energy. Excessive bureaucracy and its monopolies will test positive on what slows recovery.

The ephemeris

“PRE-RETIREMENT” IN POST

30 months after his controversial appointment to the head of the Post Office, the presidency of Juan Manuel Serrano It is not being a bed of roses. The former chief of staff of Pedro Sanchez When he was in the opposition, he is showing personality and has faced the UGT and CCOO to the point that they both organize strikes and accuse him of using the position for personal interests, despite losses of 500 million in the last three years. Serrano s has reached an agreement with CSIF that includes, according to a statement from this union, an early retirement program that must be strengthened in the coming years to rejuvenate a workforce with an average of close to 50 years. Early retirements in a public company when Jos Luis Escriv defend delaying retirement to sustain the system? It will be necessary to see if they are really early retirement and at what cost.

Character

FROM “LESS TO MS”?

The formula you used Nadia calvio, to try to justify its implausible economic forecasts for 2021 was that it is in any case a recovery from less to more. However, the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) points to a slowdown in the fourth quarter of 2021 with a growth of 2.2%, below the 2.6% that the INE certifies in the third. AIReF does not lower it further due to the good employment data for December announced by the Government, because if it were limited to indicators such as the PMI activity in services it would have to be more pessimistic, because it falls to the lowest level since April. Consumer confidence indicators are also declining. AIReF points out that final GDP growth in 2021 was 5.5% and it is certain that it did not reach the 6.5% officially foreseen by Calvio. 2022 does not start well either.

NUCLEAR SHOCK

NUCLEAR SHOCK

The French President, Emmanuel macron, has applauded that the European Commission reconsiders nuclear energy and has declared to Le Parisien that it must be at the heart of European strategy. It has the extreme advantage of producing power without carbon and without intermittence. Where there is coal, it must be eliminated, but not everything can be done with gas, because it will depend on Russia, justifies Macron, who points out that his country has the historical luck of facing the current crisis with nuclear energy as the source of 75% supply. Macron thus confronts the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, which has the Greens in its coalition. He also points to the battle against the Gaul, Pedro Sanchez. He told the PSOE Federal Committee that he opposes the EU including nuclear energy among those admissible in the energy transition in clash with Macron. And the coalition in Italy? Divided.

