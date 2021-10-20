Updated on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – 02:10

Astonishment of the independent experts who recommend that, as a minimum, the 53 million of aid be subtracted

The Managing Council of the State Fund to Support the Solvency of Strategic Companies

The Government allows Plus Ultra to immobilize four million euros in a tax haven until 2028 and it is not deducted from the 53 million of state aid. This is one of the surprising conclusions of the opinion that the independent experts have made reach the judge Hope Collazos who investigates various crimes in the rescue of the airline.

In the expert report, to which EL MUNDO has had access, they assure that Plus Ultra tries to comply with the requirement of not having been in crisis before the pandemic with the strange participatory loan of the Panamanian bank Panacorp. They consider it strange, because of the 6.3 million of the loan, Plus Ultra cannot use more than 4 million – three quarters of the borrowed capital – because it is obliged to have them deposited and unavailable in an account at the Commonwealth Bank and Trust Ltd bank domiciled in the Caribbean Dominica, a tax haven for the Tax Agency.

Indeed, such a bank appears in the contract between Panacorp and Plus Ultra – see attached extract – and the initial amount immobilized was two million, but the experts point out that there are currently more than four. Being an unavailable amount throughout the life of the loan, the experts draw the attention of the judge that the Government should not have paid more than 49 million to the airline and provided that it had met the legal requirements, which they also openly question.

Regarding the loan, it leads us to ask ourselves if, when determining the final amount of public financial support to be requested by the companyThe existence of an amount exceeding four million euros, property or ownership of the company, deposited in a bank account as guarantee of the credit right of a creditor should not have been assessed.

Therefore, the team of experts headed by Pedro Martn Molina concludes: This being the case, perhaps it would also have been convenient to demand the termination of the guarantee and the release of the amounts deposited as a condition for granting the financing, thus avoiding maintaining the preference of a creditor of the company on a monetary asset of the same, and consequently reducing the amount of aid.

Nothing of this was done by the Managing Council of the Fund for Support to the Solvency of Strategic Companies accused of possible embezzlement and formed by the vice president of the State Society of Industrial Participations (Sepi), Bartolom Lora, and various senior government officials. Sepi sources reaffirm to this newspaper that Plus Ultra meets the eligibility conditions and that the doubts will be clarified during the judicial procedure. They decline to comment on the deposit in a bank in Dominica. Plus Ultra sources also declined to comment on the deposit. The airline does admit on the loan that the repayment term was extended, leaving the date of January 2028 as the final date for such amortization to Panacorp compared to that of 2026 initially planned, and a fixed interest rate of 9% was added Variable interest whose accrual is conditioned on the evolution of the company’s results. The majority shareholder of Plus Ultra, Rodolfo Reyes, also manages companies in Panacorp in relationship between lender and creditor.

By extending the loan until 2028, Sepi theoretically ensures that it will collect the 53 million loaned to the airline before Panacorp, because the final term ends in 2027, but such repayment is also questioned by the experts, to consider, as reported this Monday this newspaper, that its viability plan is very optimistic and with public financing in conflict with the law.

In addition, the experts have more than reasonable doubts that Plus Ultra fulfilled the key requirement: that of not being in crisis in the pandemic. They point out that according to the same Royal Decree of 1996 that Plus Ultra usually clings to to defend Panacorp’s support, the Panamanian participatory loan can only be accepted in its net amount. That would be just over two million when subtracting the four unavailable therefore, the Plus Ultra company would be in a “crisis situation” as of January 31, 2020. That is to say, the Government would have approved 53 million for Plus Ultra without fulfilling the legal conditions and also allowing the airline to maintain during the entire time of the rescue more than four million in the Caribbean tax haven of Dominica.

The PP assures that go “to the end”

The spokesperson of the Popular Group in Congress, Cuca Gamarra, has warned this Tuesday that her training will go to the end with the Plus Ultra case and has ensured that political responsibilities should be clarified because this was not only the direct responsibility of the already former minister, Jos Luis Balos. . In his opinion, there is direct responsibility of the economic vice president, Nadia Calvio, and the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, who are the most responsible for what happens with the Sepi.

This has been pronounced after the expert report sent to the Court of Instruction Number 15 of Madrid, in charge of the investigations of the so-called ‘Plus Ultra case’, includes in its conclusions “more than reasonable doubts” that the airline complied with the rescue conditions.

