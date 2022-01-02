01/02/2022 at 19:06 CET

.

The Government and the communities will analyze in an extraordinary meeting next Tuesday the situation of the pandemic and the possible measures before the beginning of the second term in educational centers after the Christmas break.

It will be the only item on the agenda on day 4 of the Education Sector Conference, the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System and the General Conference on University Policy.

The meeting, which will begin at 9:00 am at the Moncloa Palace, is expected to be attended by the Ministers of Health, Education and Universities, and the Councilors of Education of the autonomous communities. A representative of the Ministry of Territorial Policy.

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Education, corresponding to December 23, only the 1.58% of classrooms in Spain They were confined before the holiday break, when the omicron variant had just begun to infect, which broke in after the Constitution Bridge (in the week of December 13-17).

A third of the minors between 5 and 12 years They are already vaccinated and the Executive hopes that immunization will reach everyone throughout January with the first dose.

On December 29, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, already made it clear that the education model in a pandemic is the presence in the classrooms that, she recalled, are “safe spaces”, and explained that the “objective” is to continue working in favor of this presence in educational centers.

Thanks to the impulse of the vaccination campaign, now those under 11 years old are no longer the age group with the highest incidence, which has passed to the groups between 20 and 39 years old, he added.

Most of the communities are in favor of resuming classes in person after the Christmas holidays and some, such as Madrid, has been more cautious and shuffles the semi-presence based on the epidemiological data that there is as January 10 approaches, the return date.

For the president of Castilla La Mancha, Emiliano García Page, it would not make sense to close schools after the movement that has occurred during the holidays, an opinion shared by the Extremadura Government, although it is somewhat more cautious while waiting for how the evolution of the covid will unfold in the coming days.

Alberto Núñez Feijoó, President of Galicia, has also been in favor of maintaining the start of the course on January 10 and does not see problems with the current data of infections or with the pediatric vaccination schedules, since he believes that the week of the beginning of the course they could be immunized with the first dose 90% of children between 5 and 11 years.

Likewise, the Secretary of Public Health of Catalonia, Carmen Cabezas, underlining that classes should start on the 10th because, among other things, the situation is now better than last year when teachers and schoolchildren had not begun to be vaccinated.

From Castilla y León, its president, Alfonso Fernández Manueco, It is not questioned that teaching has to be face-to-face and is in favor of the course starting normally.