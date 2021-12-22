Updated Wednesday, December 22, 2021 – 17:48

La Sepi omits in its statement that Mariano Moreno has so far kept the party’s accounts in Ferraz

Mariano Moreno, new president of Enusa

The Government has appointed the one who has been manager of the PSOE in the last four years, Mariano Moreno, new president of the public company Enusa. It is the national uranium company established in 1972 and which until now presided Jose Vicente Berlanga.

Moreno has kept the accounts of the PSOE since June 2017 when Pedro Sanchez he regained power over the party and had been relieved two months ago to temporarily occupy the position of “director of customer service” in Ferraz.

This Wednesday his appointment was formalized at Enusa. According to a statement from the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), it has already been approved by the board of directors of the public company, 100% controlled by the Government.

In its statement, the Sepi omits that Mariano Moreno has so far been manager of the PSOE. He limits himself to pointing out that he is “a graduate in Management and Public Administration, and a specialist in Business Intelligence & Big Data”. And, without specifying where, he adds that “he has experience in consulting, strategic management and business development in different entities of the third sector. He has held managerial and executive positions, from where he has designed and executed European projects focused on economic sustainability and ecological and digital transformation “, he assures.

Moreno promoted a drastic debt cut in the PSOE and new ways of financing through “crowfunding”, offering more interest rates than banks to attract microcredits from militants and supporters. It has closed its last years with a surplus.

According to Sepi, “his election as president responds to the challenge of diversifying the company, whose strategic plan proposes new lines of business and growth aimed at economic and social sustainability, as well as the consolidation of the company in the international market” .

The new president of ENUSA will succeed Jose Vicente Berlanga, in charge of the company since July 31, 2018, during which time the company has approved the Strategic Plan 21-30, according to the state group.

