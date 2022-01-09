Updated Sunday, 9 January 2022 – 18:26

The Government plans to approve the Law for the Right to Housing, in the Council of Ministers next week, the January 18, as announced this Sunday by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sanchez.

This rule, which has been the subject of much controversy in the sector, allows autonomous communities limit the rental price in areas stressed to companies owners of more than ten homes.

“We will approve it in the next Council of Ministers of the day January 18 and the forecast is that we can take a second reading and, therefore, finally approve this long-awaited law in the government. And from there logically begin the parliamentary procedure, “the minister confirmed to the . agency during her visit to the Dubi Expo.

The Council of Ministers approved the last October 26th the draft of the Law for the Right to Housing in first reading, with the intention of sending it to Congress as a bill before the end of the year.

Rachel Sanchez has specified that “shortly” the Government will have the report of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and denied that there was any concern about its content.

This report was mandatory because the norm modifies some aspects of the Civil Procedure Law. However, the CGPJ regretted last week that it had not had enough time to prepare it before January.

Denies industry criticism of the law

This law has caused suspicion in the real estate sector, who believes that its approval will reduce the supply of housing, worsen property maintenance and drive the rental market into the black economy.

However, Sanchez has argued that the text of the draft law has at the end had a “positive reception” in the real estate sector.

“I believe that beyond some specific criticism that have occurred, but what I want to say and move forward that they have been very punctual and that it is true that at first some concern was generated on the part of the sector, I can venture to say that it has been a positive reception by the sector “, has put out chest.

For private landlords and companies that own less than ten homes, the text provides that the tenant can ask for annual extensions of the contract up to a maximum of three years with frozen rent, but only if the area is considered stressed – that is, if housing costs account for more than 30% of the rent.

Other points of the text is penalize vacant houses, since the preliminary draft foresees that the municipalities apply a 50% surcharge on the liquid installment of the real estate tax (IBI) to those who remain unemployed without justification for more than two years; 100% if it is vacant for more than three years and 150% if the owner has four vacant properties in the same municipal area.

