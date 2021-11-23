Updated on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 – 14:46

The Minister of Territorial Policy and Government spokesperson, Isabel Rodrguez, participates in the press conference after the Council of MinistersZIPI ARAGONEFE

The Government has approved the provision of 615 million euros for the development of tourism sustainability plans. This investment was announced by the minister of the branch, Reyes Maroto, last Friday and the spokesman minister, Isabel Rodríguez, gave some details this Tuesday at a press conference after the Council of Ministers.

This investment aims to improve modernization and model change, towards another more sustainable one, in this sector, which has been “one of the hardest hit by the pandemic”, according to Rodríguez, who has indicated that there are already more than 500 plans of the autonomous communities to opt for part of that amount.

The minister recalled that in October “235,000 members of Social Security have already been recovered” in this sector and has insisted that of the million workers who were in ERTE in the middle of the pandemic there are now only 100,000 and “the objective of the plan is to recover those indicators prior” to the health crisis.

In addition to these 600 million for sustainability plans, the Government had already approved other measures to help the tourism sector, which accumulates income losses of more than 150,000 million euros in what we have of a pandemic and, therefore, it has always said that this aid was insufficient.

In June 2020, just after the confinement of the population when the health crisis broke out, the Executive approved a 4,200 million aid plan to try to alleviate the impact of Covid in the sector.

The Minister of Tourism, Reyes Maroto, said this Tuesday in a visit to the Canary Islands that the recovery of the tourism sector “is underway, it is gradual, and the objective is to consolidate it in 2022 “but, he added, that it is necessary to be” much more ambitious “and to incorporate the challenges of digitization and sustainability in the transformation of the tourism model.

This has been the first summer in which tourism companies have begun to see a certain recovery, especially thanks to the boost in national demand, which, even so, in the most international destinations has not been able to compensate for the absence of foreign tourism.

The month of October, in fact, has been the most positive in the pandemic so far, with 5.5 million international tourist arrivals. It is the highest number and this year around half as many foreigners have arrived as in 2019, before the pandemic.

