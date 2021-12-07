12/07/2021 at 2:21 PM CET

EP

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday the new regulation of the Fund for the Competitiveness of Tourism Companies (FOCIT), currently endowed with 565 million euros, and which will be aimed at financing, with loans, company projects that improve the competitiveness of the tourism sector, especially those that contain digitization, accessibility, energy efficiency and circular economy actions.

The regulatory development of this Fund is one of the reforms provided for in the National Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, Specifically, it is part of the modernization and competitiveness plan of the tourism sector or component 14.

Self-employed or self-employed workers registered with the Social Security or mutuality of the Professional Association corresponding, as well as the private mercantile companies that develop a tourist activity.

The autonomous communities will be in charge of summoning, processing and resolving the requests, as corresponds to the fact that they have the competences in the field of tourism. However, and due to the fact that it is a single Fund, the Tourism Sector Conference It will agree on the mechanism so that the calls and processing of the files are carried out in a coordinated manner.

At the proposal of the Secretary of State for Tourism, the Tourism Sector Conference will also agree on the Valuation criteria of applications and, valid for two years, the calendar of calls and loan processing.

Financing digital projects

Under the terms agreed upon at the Sector Conference, projects that promote digitization may be financed from the Fund. of tourism companies such as the development of massive digitization tools, the adoption of digital solutions that facilitate sales, mobile digital solutions, application of big data, development of electronic commerce, design of digital strategies, home automation and sensorization, data capture and analysis, reality virtual or network security and electronic services, among others.

Will also be eligible to obtain financing from the Fund projects aimed at modernizing tourism companies based on the construction or renovation of tourism infrastructures, with preferential attention to actions framed in the field of accessibility, energy efficiency and the circular economy (waste management, renewable energy, water reuse, emission reduction, carbon footprint and certifications, term insulation, sustainable transport).

Loan conditions

Loans may be granted against the Fund whose financial conditions (interest rate, repayment period, grace period, maximum amount) will be determined by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, with prior agreement of the Government Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs.

The type of assignment of loans to financial institutions will be the lower of the rate established in the aforementioned order and the assignment interest rate in force at any given time in the ICO line for companies and entrepreneurs, for the corresponding repayment and grace period. in the fixed rate modality.

The loans granted will finance, at most, up to 75% of the fundable cost of the projects, without the financed amount being able to exceed the figure of six million euros, or the figure of the net equity accredited of the company in the last approved accounts.

The amount of the loans will be used to cover expenses that are directly related to the development of the financed project such as, for example, personnel costs, costs of instruments and inventory material or costs of contractual research, technical knowledge and patents acquired or obtained by license from external sources at market prices.