12/17/2021 at 4:34 PM CET

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, stressed that the new Sports Law updates the regulations in force since 1990 and “tries to give legal certainty to sports practice”, with “equality” and “non-exclusion” as the main axes.

After its approval this Friday in the Council of Ministers, Iceta He spoke of the need for a new law after 31 years, in which “there has been a very important change in sport in our country, much more developed and much more professionalized.”

“The Government tries to give legal certainty to sports practice, starting by recognizing the right to physical activity and sport and that the public powers guarantee free practice without discrimination and in safe conditions,” he said.Iceta He stressed that “one of the axes is equality, non-discrimination” of the LGTBI group and people with disabilities and that the text tries “to collect the diversity of sports practice and also the different types of athletes.”

The promotion of women’s sports practice and “protecting them from the attempts of some to violate their rights” are other objectives of the law, which includes an obligation for federations and leagues to present equality reports, ensure their presence in all the agencies and that they have protocols on the prevention of sexual abuse and harassment.

The text wants to “promote Spanish sport on the path of inclusion”, with the union of sports modalities in a single federation when the international one has done so, to reduce the double structure, and addresses aspects such as volunteering, university and school sports , in addition to sustainability.

“We have tried to collect what sport is today and give it a perspective for the future. The objective is that the practice continues to grow, essential for health, cohesion and for the change of life habits of citizens. But sport is also pride of the country and that is why the encouragement to the presence in international competitions of our athletes and the role of the Spanish Olympic Committee is included “, he added.

Iceta He spoke of the disappearance of the obligation for clubs to be sports limited companies to participate in professional competitions and that of the bank guarantee of 15% of the spending budget.

“The guarantees remain in the hands of the clubs and they are the ones who will decide how best to guarantee their interests. Each one will decide their solvency and good economic performance,” he said after indicating that with this measure the line of the PNV and the approach of the Amorebieta club.

Iceta pointed out that a lot of work had already been done for the drafting of the law, with the text approved by the Government in February 2019 during the Jose Guirao in the ministry that was never processed, and that has fallen to the CSD with contributions from the ministries, 16 the autonomous communities, federations and those who have acted in the public hearing process.