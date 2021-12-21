ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 – 14:48

The Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop Emilio NaranjoEFE

The Government has approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers the bill that reforms the Concursal law and transposes the European Insolvency Directive, with which you intend “save viable companies” who cannot face their debts due to the crisis derived from the pandemic.

“The rule that we are going to send to the Chambers is approved in a crisis context caused by the pandemic and in a process of recovery “, has admitted the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, at a press conference after the Council. This norm complements the Crea y Crece law and the Startups law that are in parliamentary process and that imply commitments from the Government with the European Commission within the framework of the Recovery Plan.

The minister explained that the objective of the norm approved this Tuesday is that “no viable company has to lower the blind“” We do not want anyone to stop undertaking because of a failed project that will weigh them down forever, “he pointed out.

“It is not about keeping any company running at any cost, which would be the zombification of companies, but about keep those that are really viable in operation. Viability is understood to be those whose operating value is higher than the liquidation value “, he added.

Among the novelties that this rule supposes is the impulse to early restructuring, and the Debt relief for bona fide debtors -including consumers-.

In addition to incorporating the new features of the directive, the Executive has taken the opportunity to undertake other reforms, such as the broadening the scope of the restructuring, which now affect both assets and liabilities, not only liabilities as it happened before.

This assumes that Business may resort to sale of productive units of the company to face its debts, something that was not contemplated in the legislation but that was already done in the Commercial Courts.

Digital platform for micro-SME contests

At SMEs and micro-SMEs They will be given a different treatment, despite accounting for 98% of the Spanish productive tissue. The general regime will be applied to them with some quirks for lower costs and simplify procedures.

“A specific procedure is introduced for micro-businesses enhancing the telematic procedures without having to resort to a notary or auditor. Will create a settlement platform that reduce time and costs and increase transparency “, has defended the minister.

This system, however, has generated criticism Among the sector of bankruptcy administrators who find it difficult for a computer tool developed with a public budget and without the intervention of judges or administrators to do all the liquidation work.

The Government has also explained that the new norm “makes it easier for the debtor in good faith can cancel his debt, the deadlines to reach the definitive exemption (the so-called second chance) are reduced and it is possible to opt for immediate exemption -through liquidation- or to opt for a payment plan or provisional exemption “.

The new law also advances in the professionalism, although a statute of the bankruptcy administrator is not created as requested by the sector.

Till the date, United Kingdom was the European country with the most attractive bankruptcy legislation, hence different companies on the continent used to resort to the “pre-bankruptcy tourism” to manage their situation there, Llop pointed out, something that changed after Brexit.

“With this rule, a scope of legislative competence between the different states members because the one who best transposes the directive will create the best scenario for recovery “, he pointed out.

The minister has taken the opportunity to also value the last extension of the bankruptcy moratorium approved, which exempts companies from the obligation to file for bankruptcy and removes creditors from the possibility of requesting a necessary bankruptcy (requesting that companies that owe them money are forcibly declared bankrupt to try to collect their debt).

