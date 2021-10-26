Our country enters quantum computing with the birth of the Quantum Spain project, and an initial investment of 22 million euros.

The quantum computing It is called to be the great revolution of computers, since the microchip was invented in the 50s of the last century.

Quantum computers work at the atomic level, and its revolutionary architecture allows operations to be carried out in seconds that traditional computers would take years to complete.

As reported by our colleague Alberto R. Aguiar in Business Insider, the Council of Ministers has approved the Quantum Spain project, which aims to build the first Spanish quantum computer.

Surely you are wondering, What is a quantum computer?

Classical computing is based on binary logic. The smallest unit of information is the bit, which can be a 0 or a 1. Quantum computing uses the states of the atom to run computers.

In quantum computing the qubit, which replaces the bit, can be at the same time 0 and 1, due to the laws of quantum mechanics applied to atoms. Is what is called overlap.

The number of qubits indicates the number of bits that can overlap. As is easy to imagine, the possibility of handle data that is at the same time 0 and 1 opens the doors to new algorithms.

Quantum computers solve problems that are unsolvable with classical computing. What’s more they are infinitely faster than computers based on the passage of electricity, working at the atomic level.

The problem of quantum computers the thing is qubits lose their overlapping state very quickly, in less than 100 milliseconds.

So you need a very complicated circuitry, which also requires a complex cooling system, to keep the qubits stable during the calculation processes. Because current quantum computers are 3 meters tall.

The project Quantum Spain will be integrated into the Spanish Supercomputing Network, and has a public investment of 22 million euros, although it is expected to amount to 60 million euros with private participation.

As explained by the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (SEDIA), 10 million will go to the construction of the quantum computer, and 7 million will be to develop the software that handles it.

The other 5 million will be used to develop the platform that allows researchers from all over the country connect to quantum computer from cloud, to apply its power in solving real problems.

External researchers may apply their own projects that require a maximum of 15 qubits. Some of them will be related to quantum chemistry, finance, the ordering of production chain processes or cryptography.